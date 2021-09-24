Phoenix Investors Adds Six Additional Properties To Growing Portfolio

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors and its affiliates (" Phoenix") recently announced the acquisition of a six-property portfolio from a private seller totaling approximately 700,000 SF, bringing the Milwaukee-based firm's national holdings to more than 41 million square feet spanning 28 states.

The subject acquisition includes properties in Winlock, Washington; Bartow, Florida, Shelbyville, TN; Greensboro, North Carolina; Glendale, Arizona; and Aurora, Illinois. The assets in Washington, Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona, specifically, have expanded Phoenix's foothold to 28 states. The portfolio is fully leased with the exception of the Aurora, Illinois facility located at 970 Lake Street, which is approximately 100,000 square feet. Phoenix intends on renovating this property within short order, targeting single tenant users.

The transaction was brokered by Jim Belcher, Executive Managing Director, Newmark.

"Watching our portfolio grow has been an exciting journey," said Frank Crivello, Phoenix's Chairman and Founder. "We're proud to serve so many different industries, communities, and people across the nation."

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors, founded by Frank Crivello, is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, WI whose core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. A recent survey by The National Real Estate Institute ranked Phoenix Investors as having the 28th largest total industrial real estate portfolio in the United States. Today, Phoenix principally specializes in the renovation and repositioning of large, former single tenant industrial facilities throughout the United States that were previously owned by major corporate clients, REITs, or financial institutions.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-investors-adds-six-additional-properties-to-growing-portfolio-301384834.html

SOURCE Phoenix Investors