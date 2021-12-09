PhillyTech Brings Prominent Business Leaders Together To Raise Funds For A Good Cause

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PhillyTech, a leader in hiring, talent acquisition, sales and lead generation for software and high-tech companies announced its 4th Annual Community Holiday Party For Charity, Launch 2022, on Thursday, December 16th at 6PM.

Launch 2022 will bring together 100-150 passionate entrepreneurs for networking and discussions in celebration of a successful year to come. PhillyTech Founder-CEO, Michael C. Bertoni will be the Master of Ceremonies and unveiling a PhillyTech brand relaunch. The event will feature eight local business leaders as speakers. The keynote address will be delivered by Wil Reynolds, Founder-Director of Strategy at Seer Interactive. The lineup also includes Brian Glick, Founder-CEO of Chain, Matt Kowalczyk, Founder-CEO of EXIT83 and published author James Strong, Cloud Director at Contino. There will be three comedians to warm up the crowd, great networking opportunities, open bar, and food. All proceeds from the event will go to Covenant House.

Covenant House builds a bridge to hope for young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support. They are open 24/7 in 31 cities across six countries and their high-quality programs are designed to empower young people to rise and overcome adversity, today and in the future. Founded in 1999, Covenant House Pennsylvania (CHPA) is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year--ready at a moment's notice to offer safety and wellness to Philadelphia's most vulnerable youth. CHPA's doors are open to all young people who need help, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation gender identity or expression.

"It's our vision to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hi-Tech companies succeed and Launch in 2022. Most of our clients are in business not just to grow profits, but also to bring products and services that benefit the local community and the world at large. This event allows our network of entrepreneurs and business leaders the opportunity to give back to a great charity Covenant House. All profits go directly to Covenant House." - Michael C. Bertoni, Founder-CEO, PhillyTech

The event also serves as an opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs involved in the tech ecosystem to expand their network and hear from other successful business leaders. Local media outlets are welcome to cover the event to bring awareness to the work Covenant House is doing for the community.

PhillyTech events connect like-minded business owners and tech professionals, creating a catalyst for networking that facilitates strategic partnerships, mentorship, revenue generation and much more. The events are designed to help members of the tech community meet peers in innovation and grow together.

About PhillyTechPhillyTech's vision is to be the #1 resource to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hi-Tech companies succeed. For 24+ years, PhillyTech has helped hire 1000+ professionals in the US, and outside the US, generated 10,000+ leads and $100M+ in revenue for SaaS and Hi-Tech companies. PhillyTech is the only firm in the industry dedicated to helping SaaS and Hi-Tech and offers unique and differentiated HIRE and SELL services for these markets. For more information, visit https://phillytech.co/.

HIRE full-time talent in the US and staff augmentation & project resources in Colombia, SA.

SELL technology solutions, drive growth and generate leads with UPROSPECT.

