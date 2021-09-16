Phillips Edison & Company To Present At BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

PECO's management will also be participating in individual meetings with investors at the conference. To request a meeting, please contact your BofA representative or contact PECO at InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.

Presentation at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Time: 11:15 a.m.- 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time

Speakers: Devin Murphy - President; John Caulfield - Chief Financial Officer

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id67iIJ4.cfm

Company information to be presented at this conference will be posted to the Company's website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

About Phillips Edison & CompanyPhillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO" or the "Company") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 294 shopping centers, including 272 wholly-owned centers comprising approximately 30.8 million square feet across 31 states (as of June 30, 2021). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 30+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.

