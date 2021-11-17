Phillips Edison & Company To Be Added To The MSCI US REIT Index And The MSCI Global Small Cap Index

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, announced that effective as of the close of the market on November 30, 2021, it will be added to the MSCI US REIT Index and the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, as part of the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO"), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Ahold Delhaize, and Albertsons. As of September 30, 2021, PECO manages 289 shopping centers, including 267 wholly-owned centers comprising 30.4 million square feet across 31 states, and 22 shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

