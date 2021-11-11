Phillips 66 To Present At BofA Securities Global Energy Conference

Members of the Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Leadership Team will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Thursday, Nov.

Members of the Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Phillips 66 Report Executive Leadership Team will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company's strategic initiatives to further strengthen its diversified portfolio, its focus on lower-carbon initiatives and its commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,100 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005910/en/