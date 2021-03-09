Phillips 66® Lubricants Launches E-ShieldTM Line For Electric Vehicles

Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Report Lubricants announced today the launch of Phillips 66 e-Shield, high-performing lubricant solutions to optimize electric vehicle performance and protection. e-Shield is a new line of products, including system fluid, grease and coolant, designed to fulfill the unique needs of electric vehicles.

These lubricants use modern proprietary formulations to enable extended driving range. Excellent thermal and conductive properties keep electric vehicles protected while running cooler and longer per charge.

"Years of development and testing resulted in the technology behind the e-Shield products that deliver optimal performance for electric vehicles," said Chundi Cao, Phillips 66 Senior Engineer. "We are constantly working to develop products that will meet the needs of an evolving market, and our new e-Shield line is no exception."

The e-Shield line is another example of the company's ongoing commitment to develop the latest technology that reduces emissions and improves energy conservation while ensuring that the equipment people depend on worldwide operates efficiently and reliably.

The e-Shield EV system fluid is proven technology currently used in the factory-fill of electric vehicles for several major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). "Through OEMs-independent evaluations, the Phillips 66 e-Shield EV system fluid outperformed other fluids by extending the driving range of vehicles," said Scott McQueen, Phillips 66 Manager, Lubricants Research & Product Management. "The e-Shield product line demonstrates the continued innovation of Phillips 66 and our dedication to providing energy for the future."

e-Shield is one of many ways Phillips 66 products support the energy transition. Phillips 66 is a major supplier of the proprietary graphite needle coke employed in the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries that power electric vehicles across the globe. The company recently announced a technical collaboration with Faradion to develop anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, a next-generation energy storage technology. To view more information about the e-Shield line and Phillips 66 sustainability work, please visit Phillips66Lubricants.com/Sustainability.

About Phillips 66 LubricantsPhillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores, and markets fuels and products globally. As one of the largest finished lubricants suppliers in the U.S., Phillips 66 Lubricants is known for manufacturing and marketing high-quality base oils and sophisticated formulations in three lubricant brands:Phillips 66 ®, Kendall ® Motor Oil, and Red Line ® Synthetic Oil. These premier products reach across every key market sector, including automotive, trucking, agriculture, aviation, power generation, mining, and construction. For more information, visit Phillips66Lubricants.com.

