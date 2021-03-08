Phillips 66 Contributes $450,000 To Houston Winter Storm Relief Efforts

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced today it is contributing a total of $450,000 to winter storm relief and recovery efforts across Houston, with $250,000 going to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund and $200,000 going to the Houston Food...

Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Report announced today it is contributing a total of $450,000 to winter storm relief and recovery efforts across Houston, with $250,000 going to the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund and $200,000 going to the Houston Food Bank.

"We are very grateful for the organizations that stepped up and helped millions of Houstonians who struggled to keep themselves and their families warm and fed when the winter storm hit," said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. "These groups have been on the frontline helping communities hit by the pandemic, too, and Phillips 66 is proud to support their efforts."

Thousands of Houstonians are still without running water two weeks after the storm. The Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, established by the City of Houston and Harris County, helps support recovery efforts. It provides grants to nonprofits focused on plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing and other basic needs. The fund is managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Houston.

"There are so many in our community who were impacted by the Texas severe winter storm, including many who were already struggling from the pandemic and its economic impact," said United Way of Greater Houston President and CEO Amanda McMillian. "We are incredibly grateful for Phillips 66's generosity."

The Houston Food Bank, the largest in the nation, serves 18 counties in the Houston area and has been a critical lifeline to those struggling due to the pandemic. It served more than 104,000 households in January, and in February prepared and distributed meals to shelters and warming centers during the storm.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on our communities and now they are facing additional hardships from this most recent disaster," said Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene. "This gift from Phillips 66 will provide access to 600,000 meals for people in need in our community. We thank them for their continued support to help us provide food for better lives."

