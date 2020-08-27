Philips Debuts Impactful Solutions In Cardiology At ESC 2020 To Deliver Better Patient Care With Greater Efficiency

August 27, 2020

Connected cardiology solutions help physicians elevate clinical confidence, improve patient and staff experience, and improve outcomes

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is showcasing its latest cardiac care innovations at the European Society of Cardiology ESC Congress 2020 (August 29 - September 1). During the virtual event, Philips is presenting an integrated portfolio of imaging, devices and informatics solutions that help increase clinical confidence, lower the cost of care and improve both the physician and patient experience.

"We're connecting imaging, devices and informatics to provide the clinical confidence that cardiologists need to deliver the right care at the right time, for every patient," said Bert van Meurs, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader of Image Guided Therapy at Philips. "Together, our new offerings add to a powerful ecosystem equipped to help cardiologists realize their vision for delivering better patient care with greater efficiency."

At ESC 2020, Philips continues its leadership in interventional echocardiography with the debut of the new Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound solution, and the launch of Release 7.0 for EPIQ CVx that provides new ways to better appreciate morphology, to size devices, and reduce the overall procedure time.

Philips interventional solutions integrate best-in-class imaging systems, software and devices with our image-guided therapy platform Azurion, providing seamless control from tableside and designed to support optimal treatment in coronary interventions, structural heart procedures, and atrial fibrillation ablations.

Philips cardiology informatics solutions enable delivering the right care and access to patients' comprehensive data whether in an emergency situation, through the emergency care informatics suite, or throughout the complete care pathway, with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular. Philips emergency care informatics suite is a pre-hospital informatics solution that provides real-time, bidirectional feedback between emergency responders on the scene and doctors in the hospital awaiting the arrival of the patient. Accessible anytime and virtually anywhere, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular supports informed decision-making by providing a comprehensive overview of the patient's cardiovascular care continuum and helps save time and reduce frustration when accesing multiple systems and advanced clinical tools.

Enabling value-based cardiac care Physicians face an urgent task to restart elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandamic and to get their own operations back to financial health. With the shift to value-based care, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on balancing the need to provide the highest quality care with managing their operational costs. Philips is bringing together cardiology solutions to elevate clinical confidence, improve patient and staff experience, and improve outcomes.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for change and a defining moment for all of us to reimagine cardiology. At Philips, our mission to improve lives is more relevant than ever. The major trends we already see in healthcare - innovation, digitization, the shift from volume to value - are being accelerated by the pandemic," Bert van Meurs added.

The ESC Congress 2020 will be held virtually from August 29 to September 1. Visit Philips Live! at ESC 2020 to learn more about events that Philips is hosting at ESC, schedule a live meeting or demonstration with a Philips team member, watch videos of cases, and register for the Philips ESC symposium on pushing the boundaries of cardiac visualization with an innovative echo toolkit.

Philips is also hosting multiple webinars on cardiology topics featuring leading worldwide experts: Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications - Emergency assessment of patient cardiac condition - Early indication of patient deterioration - The role of imaging in COVID-19: A view for the present and the future . For more information about the symposium and other events, as well as general information about Philips' presence at the ESC, visit www.philips.com/esc .

