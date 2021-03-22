Philips Convenes The 2021 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

March 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the 2021 AGM includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and to appoint Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with COVID-19 and considering the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders are invited to submit their voting instructions and follow the meeting via the live webcast (which will be available on Philips' website) or to virtually attend and vote at the 2021 AGM.

The convening notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2020 (which was published on February 23, 2021), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found here .

For further information, please contact:

Ben ZwirsPhilips Global Press OfficeTel.: +31 6 1521 3446E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya GuzelPhilips Investor RelationsTel.: +31 20 59 77055E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

