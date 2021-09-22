Philippines Data Center Market Investments & Growth Report 2021-2026 Featuring Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, EPLDT, & Globe Telecom

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Philippines data center market size will witness investments of USD 535 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.40% during 2021-2026
This report analyzes the Philippines data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.The most preferred location for data centers investments in the country is Manila, followed by Mindanao and Cebu. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major boost to the Philippines data center market, with increased colocation uptake by existing customers and high investments in new data centers and cloud regions.
The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country.
IoT data processing is likely to offer new opportunities for data center providers. IoT expects to bring applications and workloads that demand near real-time responsiveness, which is expected to promote the deployment of edge data centers. The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the industry.
Beeinfotech, Bitstop Network Services, Converge ICT Solutions, DITO Telecommunity, and ePLDT are some of the investors in the Philippines data center industry.
PHILIPPINES DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS
- In 2020, the Philippines data center market size by investment was valued at USD 280 million.
- The Philippines is considered one of the emerging markets in Southeast Asia, with multiple technology companies planning to build data centers in the country.
- Telecommunication Service providers such as ePLDT and other companies such as Bitstop Network Services dominate the colocation market in the Philippines.
- Enterprise spending on cloud services across the Philippines is expected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to around USD 2.6 billion in 2024.
- In April 2021, DITO Telecommunity, a telecom company, announced the construction of a data center in Clark Global City, Mabalacat, Philippines.
- The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Philippines market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- The implementation of 5G networks will increase new-class ethernet switches among data centers in the Philippines.
- ICT and financial service providers dominate server adoption in the Philippines. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the industry.
- Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras, security badge control systems, and biometric access are gaining traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across the Philippines.
- An increase in the construction of hyperscale data center facilities will boost revenue for contractors and sub-contractors in the country.
- Huawei Technologies has a strong presence in the industry and provides modular data center solutions for enterprise and government agencies.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)
- Manila
- Other Cities (Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Manila, and Taguig)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- Comfac
- Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)
- First Balfour
- PRONET
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Touchcore Solutions
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Beeinfotech
- Bitstop Network Services
- Converge ICT Solutions
- DITO Telecommunity
- ePLDT
- Globe Telecom
Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Philippines
- 20 Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Manila
- Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Philippines
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Philippines
- Colocation Services Market in Philippines
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83xm7q
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philippines-data-center-market-investments--growth-report-2021-2026-featuring-beeinfotech-bitstop-network-services-converge-ict-solutions-dito-telecommunity-epldt--globe-telecom-301383109.html
SOURCE Research and Markets