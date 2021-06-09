Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round Of PMI IMPACT

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling for applications for the third funding round of PMI IMPACT, the global initiative supporting projects that aim to reduce or prevent illegal trade and counter its negative consequences for...

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (PM) - Get Report is calling for applications for the third funding round of PMI IMPACT, the global initiative supporting projects that aim to reduce or prevent illegal trade and counter its negative consequences for individuals, their families, and communities. The third funding round will support a broad range of projects designed to tackle the multifaceted and multinational illicit trade—ranging from illicit tobacco products and other consumer goods to counterfeiting of pharmaceuticals and electronics—across different geographies. Now open for submissions, applicants from public, private, or nonprofit organizations, including governmental organizations, international organizations, associations, academic institutions, and private companies, are encouraged to submit their project proposals.

"Illicit trade knows no borders, and effective measures are needed to fight this international threat, which is a top priority for PMI as it undermines all our efforts toward delivering a smoke-free future—a future that can one day be without cigarettes," said Alvise Giustiniani, Vice President, Illicit Trade Prevention. "The pandemic has also impacted supply chains, border controls and cross-border interactions, and now, more than ever, we need programs like PMI IMPACT that exchange expertise and bring together organizations, ideas, and solutions to eradicate illegal trade."

Bringing innovation and technological advancement in the fight against contraband and counterfeited goods is essential, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why PMI IMPACT will be open to projects aimed at limiting the threats of counterfeited and substandard vaccines, medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment.

Applicants can be based anywhere in the world; however, all proposals must address the funding round theme and focus on one of the following topics:

Border control Capacity building Restorative justice and victims' protection Network engagements, awareness building, and international cooperation COVID-19 and the threat of illicit trade

Interested third parties can apply for the third funding round before one of the three deadlines for submission of applications:

First submission deadline: Sept. 15, 2021

Second submission deadline: Feb. 15, 2022

Third submission deadline: Aug. 15, 2022

PMI IMPACT is honored to be able to rely once again on the profound knowledge of the Expert Council, which is comprised of some of the world's leading specialists in the field of law, human rights, anti-corruption, and technology. This council of external independent experts will play a central role in the evaluation and selection of the project proposals for the award of grants by PMI.

Navi Pillay, human rights advocate and member of the PMI IMPACT Expert Council, added: "PMI IMPACT offers a platform for organizations to bring resolutions to tackle the problematic reality of illegal trade. We are looking forward to evaluating the applications in the third funding round—the level of interest the initiative receives is truly remarkable. It is promising to see so many fantastic organizations working resolutely to fight illicit trade."

Illegal trade remains a persistent and complex global problem. Its various forms—ranging from illicit tobacco trade to drugs, arms, and wildlife trafficking—are infinitely interlinked, with criminals exploiting large-scale smuggling routes and corrupt networks. Often operated by organized crime groups, illegal trade deprives governments and taxpayers of much needed revenues, takes business away from legitimate operators, deceives consumers with products of uncertain quality, and undermines society's welfare and security.

Throughout the first and second funding rounds, PMI IMPACT has supported projects covering a range of activities making a lasting impact on illegal trade. We have worked with research programs to enhance knowledge on illegal trade, educational initiatives to improve public awareness of the issue, and we have helped fund the development of technological solutions to facilitate anti-illicit efforts. PMI had pledged USD 100 million to fund the first three rounds of grants; to date, PMI IMPACT has allocated a combined $48 million for the implementation of 60 projects in 30 countries as part of the initiative's first and second funding rounds.

If you are interested in putting forward a proposal for PMI IMPACT's third funding round, please contact the project office of PMI IMPACT at impact@pmi.com. To find out more information on how to apply, please visit www.pmi-impact.com.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

