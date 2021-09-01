Philip Morris International Inc. To Host Webcast Of Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Regulatory News: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live video webcast of the company's remarks and question-and-answer session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at www.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) - Get Philip Morris International Inc. Report will host a live video webcast of the company's remarks and question-and-answer session with Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at www.pmi.com/2021barclays on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be held in a virtual format and provide a live video of the entire PMI session.

Presentation slides will be available on the same site.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2021barclays until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The video webcast can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of June 30, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 67 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.7 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

