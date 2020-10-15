Philanthropist And Collector Jorge M. Pérez Announces Cultural Programming For Upcoming Season

Plans include a fresh roster of exhibits and collaborations from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection as well as new community-focused efforts spearheaded by the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jorge M. Pérez Collection and the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation - two leading institutions founded by entrepreneur and contemporary art collector Jorge M. Pérez - today announced programming for the 2020-21 winter season. In line with the organizations' standing commitment to advancing the national arts and culture ecosystem, the schedule of events includes innovative artistic collaborations and highly topical exhibits, as well as several arts-focused grants. Programming will begin in October and run through the remainder of the year.

"At a time when many arts institutions and cultural organizations are scaling back, we are staying nimble and moving forward full-steam ahead to ensure this arts season is every bit as memorable as those of years past," said Pérez. "Art is unique in that it can shine a light on - and get to the root of - the most important socioeconomic issues of our time. As such, it is critical that artists, especially those early on in their careers, be supported and given a platform for creative expression. My goal for this season is to deliver just that."

Amid a pandemic that has halted many public arts efforts, the Jorge M. Pérez Collection retooled its rollout plans to further emphasize the surrounding community and current social climate. Each program is the result of hands-on collaboration with another leading organization within the arts and culture community, including Americans for the Arts, The Animal Rug Company (ARC), Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and more.

Details on each activation can be found below:

Jorge and Darlene P é rez Prize in Public Arts & Civic Design: October 2020 The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation has generously donated $250,000 to the nonprofit arts organization, Americans for the Arts, for a first-of-its-kind national program, which will benefit artists, public art administrators, and/or representatives from the civic design field. The annual gift seeks to celebrate the work of individuals who support, develop, and manage the incorporation of art into the design of places and spaces across the United States , and will include a cash stipend, as well as additional financial support covering continued learning opportunities. The inaugural winner announcement is set to take place on October 19 . More information on the program can be found HERE.

Catastrophes : October 2020 A collaboration between El Espacio 23 (EE23), the Animal Rug Company (ARC) - a social enterprise directed by artist and designer Agustina Woodgate - and Goodwill South Florida, Catastrophes is a novel initiative, utilizing art to seed an equitable micro-economy in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood. Made up of five handmade rugs created completely out of once-loved stuffed animals, the collection emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices while showcasing art's positive impact on underserved communities. The project was made possible by a long-term residency at EE23 and will see a portion of all proceeds donated in support of Goodwill South Florida's job creation efforts. The collection is set to be formally unveiled during Miami Art Week at EE23 as a part of an open-studio event. More information on the Catastrophes collection can be found HERE.

Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection : November 2020 Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announced Allied with Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, an exhibition of over 40 works by international African and African Diaspora artists on view from the collection of longtime board member, PAMM supporter and namesake Jorge M. Pérez. Valued at over $2.5 million , the entire exhibition has been generously pledged to PAMM's permanent collection by Jorge M. Pérez himself. The exhibition, which opens on November 5 , presents a provocative group of 39 artists, representing some of the best international talent hailing from Africa , Latin America and the Caribbean , Europe , and the US. More information on Allied with Power can be found HERE.

El Espacio 23 Exhibit and Grant: Beginning December 2020 One year after its grand opening, El Espacio 23 will present its highly anticipated second exhibition, Witness: Afro Perspectives from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection. Guest curated by Zimbabwean curator Tandazani Dhlakama of Zeitz MOCAA, in collaboration with Pérez Collection curators Patricia M. Hanna and Anelys Alvarez , the show will be opening during Miami Art Week and feature over 100 works by African and African Diaspora artists. Addressing themes of systematic oppression, intergenerational trauma, syncretism, identity and territory, Witness: Afro Perspectives invites visitors to be present in the current moment and bear witness to challenges carried from one generation to another. More information can be found HERE.

Artist Residencies: OngoingIn conjunction with Witness: Afro Perspectives from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection, El Espacio 23 will welcome its next resident artist, Masimba Hwati, who will be producing new works for the exhibit, including a Liberty City-inspired sculpture exploring black identity in 1960's America. Additionally, the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation will continue to support a number of emerging artists through a standing partnership with The Fountainhead Residency. This partnership benefitted numerous artists in 2020, including South Florida local Kathia St. Hilaire; Puerto Rican artist Danielle de Jesus ; Ambrose Murray from Western North Carolina and Brooklyn -based Haley Josephs . More information can be found HERE.

