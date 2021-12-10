Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Reaches $3 Billion In Real Estate Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. is pleased to announce that it has reached over $3 billion in real estate sales.

The luxury real estate company, located near Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, is led by Nancy Alperin. A lifelong resident of Philadelphia, Nancy has bought and sold millions of dollars worth of residential and commercial real estate throughout the city for the past 50 years.

As the daughter of a Philadelphia real estate mogul, Maxwell Alperin, Nancy says she was able to use the values he taught her to reach $3 billion in sales. "My dad passed along so many amazing lessons onto me," she says. "I was able to experience an old school education with my father. The lessons he taught me I follow to the letter every day."

Maxwell Realty specializes in luxury realty throughout the city, including neighborhoods such as Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square, Society Hill, Center City, and many others. One property that Nancy is currently showing is a luxury property in the 1800 block of Delancey Street in Rittenhouse Square. The 6-bedroom, 4-bath historic home was built in 1800 and features the picturesque federal-style architecture that was popular during that time period. The perfect home for a buyer looking to own a piece of history. For more information about this home, click here .

With unique expertise in luxury realty, we have made over 10,000 transactions all across the Philadelphia region. In addition to the high-end properties it has for sale, Maxwell Realty also offers a wide variety of rental properties and commercial properties for businesses interested in expanding in the City of Brotherly Love.

Maxwell Realty has worked with some of the top property management companies in Philadelphia for decades. The real estate company's realtors understand the real estate investment business and can assist any potential investors in buying and selling luxury real estate to improve their portfolio.

If you are interested in learning more about Maxwell Realty or are currently looking for a luxury property to buy or sell in Philadelphia, visit our website or call 215-546-6000.

About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.Maxwell Realty Company Co. Inc. has been the leader of high-end and luxury real estate in Philadelphia for over 50 years. To learn more about our realtor, visit maxwellrealty.com .

