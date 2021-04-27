Philadelphia Eagles Agree To Multi-Year Partnership With Rising Tech Start-Up LifeBrand

LifeBrand will receive naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field's Northeast Gate and will also have prominent brand visibility throughout Eagles Draft Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Eagles are excited to announce a multi-year partnership with LifeBrand, a rising tech start-up that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands. Headquartered in West Chester, PA, LifeBrand employs AI-powered technology to confidentially perform social media health checks with the ability to quickly detect and delete potentially harmful posts.

"We are thrilled to welcome LifeBrand as an Official Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles," said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. "Social and digital media play an incredibly impactful role in today's society. LifeBrand ensures that businesses and individuals are managing these platforms in a way that strengthens their overall branding presence. We look forward to utilizing LifeBrand's innovative technology, in addition to sharing their unique solutions with Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field."

The LifeBrand partnership will activate during the 2021 NFL Draft, kicking off with a strong branding presence across a number of Eagles social media channels, podcasts and affiliated broadcasts. Most notably, LifeBrand will receive naming rights to the Eagles Draft Room at the NovaCare Complex ( Draft Room Protected by LifeBrand) and the Journey to the Draft podcast ( Journey to the Draft Presented by LifeBrand). LifeBrand will also serve as the presenting partner of the Day 3 media backdrop as picks are being announced live at the NovaCare Complex.

"LifeBrand is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "The franchise and fan base are second to none. We look forward to sharing LifeBrand's technology with our fellow fans and celebrating many wins together on and off the field."

As part of the new deal, Lincoln Financial Field's Northeast Gate will be renamed the LifeBrand Gate and will feature a custom social media activation space for fans upon arrival. The partnership will also feature branding on Lincoln Financial Field's static and animated LED ribbon boards, in addition to exposure at Eagles Training Camp, in team publications, and on PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

