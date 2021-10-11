Phibro Animal Health Corporation To Participate In The 30th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced today it will participate in the 30 th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim, Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 4:20 PM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company's website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

