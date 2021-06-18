PHI Group To Present At The Next Emerging Growth Conference On June 23, 2021

PHI Group, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

New York, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com , PHIL ), a company primarily focused on running PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as "Reserved Alternative Investment Fund" ("RAIF"), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange ("ADE") in Vietnam, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23, 2021.

This upcoming live, interactive online event on Wednesday June 23, 2021 will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chairman and CEO Henry Fahman in real time.

Mr. Fahman will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Fahman will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

PHI Group, Inc. will be presenting at 12:30 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473091&tp_key=f82736754c&sti=phil

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About PHI Group, Inc.

PHI Group ( www.phiglobal.com, PHIL ) primarily focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as "Reserved Alternative Investment Fund" ("RAIF") ( www.philux.eu), and building the Asia Diamond Exchange ("ADE") in Vietnam. The Company also engages in mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. In addition, its wholly-owned subsidiary, PHILUX Capital Advisors, Inc. ( www.philuxcap.com) provides M&A consulting services and assists companies to go public and access international capital markets.

Safe Harbor Act and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected," which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

PHI Group, Inc.+1-702-475-5430 info@phiglobal.com