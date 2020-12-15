Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Fulfills $500,000 Centennial Scholarship Endowment To Howard University

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. fulfills $500,000 scholarship endowment to Howard University three years early, the fraternity announced today. The endowment was established in honor of the Centennial Celebration of the founding of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity on the campus of Howard University on January 9, 1914.

"As A Brotherhood of Conscious Men Actively Serving Our Communities, Phi Beta Sigma is dedicated to promoting high academic achievement and supporting the next generation of change agents and community leaders in their scholarly pursuits," said International President Hon. Bro. Micheal Cristal. " Howard University is the birthplace of our beloved Fraternity, and as such, it is the ideal campus for Phi Beta Sigma to establish an endowment fund. We shared a commitment to empowering our people to transform their communities in our country and around the world. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dr. Frederick and the Howard University family."

"I am extremely grateful to Phi Beta Sigma for the fraternity's generous endowment to Howard University. Its commitment and investment in Howard will ensure that our University will continue to grow and prosper," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "The endowment commemorates the centennial of Phi Beta Sigma's founding on campus, and I'm confident it will allow the fraternity and Howard to continue our beneficial partnership for another hundred years."

ABOUT PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC.Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., by three African American male students on the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. This deep conviction is reflected in the Fraternity's motto, Culture For Service and Service For Humanity. Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders, with more than 800 chapters chartered across the United States and Canada, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. The Fraternity delivers transformative experiences through its international programs of Bigger and Better Business, Social Action, Education and Sigma Beta Club (youth mentorship program), as well as collaborations with strategic partners. For more information, visit www.phibetasigma1914.org.

ABOUT HOWARD UNIVERSITYFounded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. To date, Howard has awarded more than 120,000 degrees in the arts, the sciences, and the humanities. The historic main campus sits on a hilltop in Northwest Washington blocks from the storied U Street and Howard Theatre. We are two miles from the U.S. Capitol where many students intern, and scores of alumni shape national and foreign policy. For more information, visit https://howard.edu.

