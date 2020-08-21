Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Donates $50,000 To The National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People Funding The James Weldon Johnson Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will donate $50,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) to fund the new James Weldon Johnson Scholarship, the fraternity announced today. The fraternity's International President, Micheal E. Cristal, made the announcement during a video interview with NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson.

The James Weldon Johnson Scholarship is named in honor of Bro. James Weldon Johnson, civil rights activist, author of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," unofficially known as the "Negro National Anthem," and former Executive Director of the NAACP from 1920 - 1930. The scholarship will provide support to students who exemplify Bro. Johnson's commitment to social justice and community engagement.

"As A Brotherhood of Conscious Men Actively Serving Our Communities, Phi Beta Sigma's mission is to educate, empower and train the next generation of change agents and community leaders," said International President Bro. Cristal. "The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a natural partner because of our shared connection to Bro. Johnson's legacy and a commitment to empowering our people to be the change we need in our country. I look forward to working with their team to inspire the next generation of leaders."

"We are thrilled to partner with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated to establish the James Weldon Johnson Scholarship Award," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. " James Weldon Johnson was an instrumental member and leader in our organization and this scholarship will give the next generation of leaders and activists the assistance to follow in his path. We look forward to witnessing our student recipients contribute to their communities and beyond."

ABOUT PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC.Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded on January 9, 1914, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., by three African American male students on the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. This deep conviction is reflected in the Fraternity's motto, Culture For Service and Service For Humanity. Today, Phi Beta Sigma has blossomed into an international organization of leaders, with more than 800 chapters chartered across the United States and Canada, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. The Fraternity delivers transformative experiences through its international programs of Bigger and Better Business, Social Action, Education and Sigma Beta Club (youth mentorship program), as well as collaborations with strategic partners. For more information, visit www.phibetasigma1914.org.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF COLORED PEOPLEFounded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. For more information, visit https://naacp.org.

