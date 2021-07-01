Phenomenal Launches CROWN Month In Celebration And Recognition Of CROWN Day

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenal, a female-driven media brand and creative agency that tells stories from underrepresented communities, launches "CROWN Month'' a month-long celebration of CROWN Day, which takes place on July 3. For over four years, Phenomenal has inspired change, and this CROWN Month the brand is encouraging Black women to reclaim their hairstory and celebrate their crown.

The CROWN Act ("Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair") ensures protection against race-based hairstyle discrimination in the workplace and public schools by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles, such as braids, locs, twists, and knots. The CROWN Coalition, which advocates for the passage of CROWN Act legislation nationwide, has declared July 3rd to be "CROWN Day."

Phenomenal hopes to help shift culture and dialogue around textured hair beyond anti-discrimination, to represent respect and freedom. Phenomenal has partnered with like-minded brands, such as Sienna Naturals, Bephies Beauty Supply, and Baby Tress to bring awareness to this important message and champion women to be unapologetic and proud in however they choose to wear their hair, regardless of workplace or social norms.

The month-long initiative includes:

The debut of a video produced by Phenomenal Productions and Hayden5, and directed by JJ Anderson, which portrays Black hair as a representation of intergenerational power.

A four-part conversation series with thought leaders exploring the personal and professional barriers experienced by Black women concerning their hair, the progress made in the last five years in both policy and hair products, and to discuss how society can improve the work-identity journey for all. Guests include Hannah Diop , Founder and CEO of Sienna Naturals, Meena Harris , Founder and CEO of Phenomenal, and more.

, Founder and CEO of Sienna Naturals, , Founder and CEO of Phenomenal, and more. A product collaboration with Bephies Beauty Supply on a limited-edition "Crowning Glory" long sleeve tee. For centuries black communities around the world have created hairstyles that are uniquely their own, from box braids to Bantu knots and afro shape-ups. These iconic black hairstyles nod to status and are symbols of feminine power. This collaboration prominently features Black hair iconography and a crown, both representing royalty. $110, available at phenomenalwoman.us

A donation to Color of Change, the nation's largest online racial justice organization and one of the founding members of the CROWN Coalition.

Phenomenal was founded in 2017 by Meena Harris. Today, the brand has become an integral part of bringing awareness to important issues affecting underrepresented communities and communities of color, through its viral campaigns like Phenomenally Black, Phenomenally Asian, PRO-VAXXER, and more.

To learn more about Phenomenal, please visit phenomenalwoman.us.

ABOUT PHENOMENAL:Phenomenal is a female-driven media brand and creative agency that centers on underrepresented communities and has been creating and inspiring positive change for over four years. The brand has received support from more than 1,000 celebrities, athletes, and thought leaders like Serena Williams, Jessica Alba, Dwyane Wade, Issa Rae, Eva Longoria, Dove Cameron, Mindy Kaling, Samuel L. Jackson, and other influential people. Phenomenal has proven to be particularly effective during urgent moments in our society and is best known for its cause-focused campaigns, including #1600Men, Phenomenal Voter, Phenomenally Black, Phenomenally Asian, and Phenomenal Farmworker.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phenomenal-launches-crown-month-in-celebration-and-recognition-of-crown-day-301324434.html

SOURCE Phenomenal