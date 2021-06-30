Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC Is Partnering With LL COOL J

ENCINITAS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenix Salon Suites announced today that LL COOL J is partnering with their largest franchisee, Kevin Davis, to own and operate Phenix locations throughout the East Coast, including Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, in addition to expanding the Los Angeles market. The need for these salons is evidenced by Phenix seeing a 344% increase in lifestyle professionals searching for a new workspace since the beginning of the pandemic, according to analytics from phenixsalonsuites.com.

Community is paramount to LL COOL J and can be seen throughout his projects and investments, including Rock The Bells, where he has continuously made a point to put ownership of the company back in the hands of Hip-Hop culture's pioneers and the Black community. LL will bring his business acumen to the Phenix brand as it continues to expand on the East Coast, including Queens, where he grew up. Phenix Salons redefine the options available for sole proprietors in the beauty industry. Taking away the limitations of financial resources, Phenix and its franchisees provide professionals with the opportunity to own and operate a business at a fraction of the cost of traditional salon settings.

Opportunities can now be afforded to those that would rarely otherwise be able to establish creative and professional autonomy, and this in turn builds strong foundations for many families and communities.

"I have known Gina Rivera, Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, for several years now," said LL COOL J. "I love the fact that Gina is not only the founder but also an active stylist with over 42,000 hours behind a chair servicing clients. She truly understands what it takes to make a difference in the lives of cosmetologists and estheticians. Together, we are helping them realize their dreams of owning and operating their very own businesses. With Phenix, lifestyle professionals have the opportunity to flourish creatively, financially, and professionally. I'm excited to be a part of such a winning organization."

"I could not be more excited to partner with LL COOL J and together, accelerate our growth plans to further expand Phenix Salon Suites in key markets such as Los Angeles and New York," says Kevin Davis. "We're excited to help lifestyle professionals pursue their dream of owning their own business by making salon suites more accessible within priority markets. The timing of our partnership could not be more perfect, right on the heels of LL COOL J's long overdue recognition with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His highly successful career spanning decades within the music and film industries will no doubt soon create a similar legacy in the salon suites space."

"At Phenix, we are honored to include LL COOL J as a part of the Phenix family," said Gina Rivera. "During a time when Phenix's growth is skyrocketing, LL COOL J helps continue to drive our footprint forward. We're beyond happy to have LL COOL J as a part of the Phenix family and to see him thrive as a multi-unit operator. And we're equally excited to congratulate LL on the recent announcement of his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

About Phenix Salon Suites

The California-based salon suite franchise is a salon suite rental concept that offers an opportunity for salon and lifestyle professionals to have their own salon suite within a larger, well-located salon. Phenix Salon Suites does not sell haircuts. The brand licenses individualized suites so professionals can service their clients in a safe and secure environment. Founded in 2007 by beauty expert Gina Rivera, who has family roots in the industry dating back to 1929, she has reinvented the salon industry with Phenix. The company began franchising in 2012 and today has over 300 salons across 33 states with plans to expand internationally. Recognized seven years in a row on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Phenix Salon Suites is acknowledged as an industry leader with franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets throughout the United States. For more information on franchising with Phenix Salon Suites, please visit www.phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.

LL COOL J and Phenix Founder Gina Rivera LL COOL J poses with Celebrity Stylists and Phenix Salon Suites Founder Gina Rivera.

LL COOL J at Phenix Salon Suites LL COOL J at the entrance of one of his Phenix Salon Suites Franchise Locations.

