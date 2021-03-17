PHD Named EMEA Media Network Of The Year And UK Media Agency Of The Year At Campaign Awards 2021

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning media agency PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has received top honours after being named EMEA Media Network of the Year and UK Media Agency of the Year by global business magazine Campaign.

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning media agency PHD, part of Omnicom Media Group, has received top honours after being named EMEA Media Network of the Year and UK Media Agency of the Year by global business magazine Campaign. The accolades reflect the network's significant new business growth, including winning Diageo's global media planning and buying account; its expanded product and service proposition, which includes collaboration and work-flow platform Omni Studio; and PHD's commitment to talent development.

Commenting on the wins, Philippa Brown, Chief Executive Officer at PHD Worldwide said, "I am very proud of our PHD teams across EMEA and what we have achieved during what has been a very challenging year. This recognition is only possible because of the talent at PHD and the collaborative partnerships built with our clients and partners. We share this award with them as they've given us opportunities to make the leap in our output and deliver true impact."

Campaign's EMEA Network of the Year accolade was introduced three years ago. PHD won EMEA Network of the Year in its inaugural year, was then shortlisted last year and regained its winner title most recently. PHD UK has been shortlisted for Media Agency of the Year for 12 years in succession, winning three times. The Campaign Agency of the Year awards highlights strong leadership, creativity and innovation, stellar new business performance, the development of talent, and contribution to the industry.

Ian Clarke, President at PHD EMEA, commented, "PHD is a very special agency due to the commitment and dedication of our teams. We are driven by core values of openness, curiosity, collaboration, courage and creativity. With all the unique pressures of the pandemic in 2020, these values really came to the fore to support our clients and partners."

Since its launch in London in 1990, PHD has been a pioneer of strategic and creative media planning, and today exists to help clients make the leap above their competitors to achieve disproportionate growth. The agency has invested heavily in the EMEA region over the past few years with recent new leadership appointments including Ali Reed, incoming CEO at PHD UK, Daniel Källberg as CEO at PHD Sweden and Luca Allam's promotion from managing director to CEO of PHD MENA.

With dedicated media expertise, supported with specialist capabilities in eCommerce, creative and digital, PHD has grown to represent companies including Diageo, Volkswagen Group, HSBC, HP, LG, Lindt, ManoMano, McCain, Oatly!, SC Johnson, Stars Group, Unilever, Warner Bros, VF Group, Aldi and Arla, to name a few.

About PHD:PHD is a growth-obsessed agency that believes in the remarkable power of imagination.

Since it was founded in London in 1990, as the first media agency to offer strategic and creative planning, PHD has been helping clients achieve disproportionate growth.

Today with over 100 offices in 74 countries, PHD remains in the business of growth, with a challenger mindset and focus on creativity.

Using its proprietary gamified operating system: Omni Studio, which enables us to work together in a live environment, PHD creates ideas that go beyond expectations; ideas that enable brands to move beyond incremental improvements and make the leap above their competitors.

This approach has paid dividends for PHD's clients as well as the network. PHD is ranked in the top four most globally awarded networks in the world (according to the 2020 WARC Media 100) and crowned Network of the Year at M&M Global 2020.

The PHD network is part of the Omnicom Media Group, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - Get Report.

PHD | Make the Leap www.phdmedia.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phd-named-emea-media-network-of-the-year-and-uk-media-agency-of-the-year-at-campaign-awards-2021-301249600.html

SOURCE OMG Europe (PHD WW)