PHCO2 Receives Two-Year Shelf-Life Stability Verification For Whole Plant Hemp Extract Ingredients

SACO, Maine, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO 2 , first in the industry to offer USDA-Certified Organic whole hemp plant extract with all-natural minors, recently received an analysis completed by ProVerde Laboratories that verifies that PHCO 2 's whole plant hemp extract ingredients are certified for two-year stability from the manufacturing date for cannabinoids and microbial contaminants.

This evaluation confirmed the stability, purity, and retention of CBD in PHCO 2 's whole plant hemp extract, processed with its proprietary CO 2 supercritical fluids processed under its proprietary supercritical CO 2 GMP-Certified, food-grade extraction facility.

This provides added assurance to customers who rely on shelf-stable ingredients in PHCO 2 whole plant hemp extracts products—whether Certified Organic or American Conventional.

This represents a natural progression for PHCO 2 , which already provides superior quality products that are USDA-Certified Organic and Kosher certified, grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A., and are GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations.

William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO 2 , said, "This is another exciting milestone for us; and another one that sets us apart in the industry. Providing the assurance to our customers that all of our whole plant hemp extract ingredients are stable and reliably pure with regard to both cannabinoid concentration and microbial contaminants has been a priority for us. We are thrilled that we can verify that our processes are, indeed, integral to this end."

For more information or to inquire about small-scale sampling, visit www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.

About PHCO 2

PHCO 2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO 2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract purification. It also offers a line of PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC purification. PHCO 2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and purification process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phco2-receives-two-year-shelf-life-stability-verification-for-whole-plant-hemp-extract-ingredients-301251121.html

SOURCE PHCO2