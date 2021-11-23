Phathom Pharmaceuticals To Participate In The 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate virtually in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. EST.

Members of Phathom's management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference which runs from November 30 - December 2, 2021.

To access the live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at http://www.phathompharma.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

