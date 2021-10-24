Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data At ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting

Data from Phase 3 PHALCON-HP trial highlighted in oral presentation and recognized with the ACG Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research

Phase 1 population PK data abstract concludes the large body of pre-existing clinical data related to vonoprazan in Asian populations can be reliably applied to non-Asian populations

Real-world physician and patient-based Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) provides perceptions of disease burden and highlights unmet needs in the treatment of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today data from the PHALCON-HP Phase 3 study, the largest U.S. registrational trial ever conducted for H. pylori, will be presented during an oral session at the ACG 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting organized by the American College of Gastroenterology, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 22-27. In advance of the oral presentation, the abstract was selected as the recipient of the ACG Governors Award for Excellence in Clinical Research.

PHALCON-HP showed that both vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin (vonoprazan triple therapy) and vonoprazan in combination with amoxicillin (vonoprazan dual therapy) demonstrated superior eradication rates in all patients compared to a current standard of care therapy consisting of the proton pump inhibitor (PPI), lansoprazole, in combination with amoxicillin and clarithromycin.

"Eradication rates with PPI-based triple therapy for H. pylori infection has been declining over the last two decades, mainly due to increased resistance to antibiotics," said Professor William D. Chey, M.D., AGAF, FACG, FACP, Professor of Medicine and Director of the GI Physiology Laboratory at Michigan Medicine. "This study demonstrated meaningfully enhanced eradication rates for these vonoprazan regimens versus a standard of care PPI-based triple therapy and highlighted the potential for a new antibiotic-sparing dual therapy treatment option."

In the primary endpoint analyses of the PHALCON-HP study comparing the non-inferiority of vonoprazan-based therapies to lansoprazole triple therapy in patients with H. pylori without strains resistant to antibiotics, eradication rates with vonoprazan triple therapy and vonoprazan dual therapy were 84.7% (p<0.0001) and 78.5% (p=0.0037), respectively, compared to 78.8% for lansoprazole triple therapy. In the secondary endpoint analyses comparing the superiority of vonoprazan-based therapies to lansoprazole triple therapy in all patients, eradication rates with vonoprazan triple therapy and dual therapy were 80.8% (p=0.0001) and 77.2% (p=0.0063), respectively, compared to 68.5% for lansoprazole triple therapy. Both vonoprazan-based regimens were generally well tolerated with a safety profile comparable to lansoprazole-based triple therapy in the trial.

"These data support the potential of both vonoprazan triple and dual therapies, if approved, as new treatment options for H. pylori and reinforce Phathom's commitment to changing the landscape for acid-related diseases," said Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer at Phathom. "We've recently submitted our NDAs for vonoprazan in H. pylori, and we continue to advance our research into the clinical profile of vonoprazan and its impact on acid suppression."

During the meeting, Dr. Colin Howden, MD, AGAF, FACG, Professor Emeritus, University of Tennessee College of Medicine will also present a poster on a study evaluating the population pharmacokinetic (PK) model of vonoprazan. The study analyzed data from 1,156 patients to determine the effects of race and disease status on the PK impacts of vonoprazan exposure. The study concluded that patient race (Asian vs. non-Asian) and disease state (healthy volunteers vs. GERD patients) did not affect vonoprazan exposure in a clinically meaningful way.

Phathom is also presenting results from the Study of Acid-Related Disorders (SOARD) which explored perceptions of disease burden for H. pylori and erosive esophagitis among physicians and patients. Physicians completed an online survey recording treatment goals, preferences, satisfaction, and perceived disease burden. A subset completed chart review data of patients with H. pylori and dyspepsia or erosive esophagitis who had received a PPI as part of their treatment. The same patients completed a survey capturing data on treatment goals, satisfaction, and adherence. In this study, only 29% of physicians strongly agreed that they were satisfied with current H. pylori treatment options and 57% of patients stated they were not completely satisfied. When it came to erosive esophagitis, 84% of patients wanted long-lasting treatment options while only 44% considered their current therapy a long-lasting solution for their disease. The study uncovered many unmet needs from the perspective of both physicians and patients in the treatment of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis suggesting that new treatment options are needed.

A full list of Phathom-sponsored abstracts at ACG 2021 include:

Following the conclusion of ACG 2021, the abstracts will be posted to Phathom's publications and scientific section of the company website.

About Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori ) infection H. pylori is a bacterial pathogen that is estimated to infect over 200 million individuals in the United States and Europe. Approximately 50% of the world and 36% of the US population are infected with the bacterium. 1 In many cases, H. pylori is acquired in childhood and through intrafamilial transmission. 2 As a result of the chronic inflammation induced by H. pylori infection, infected patients develop a range of pathologies including dyspepsia, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer, and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. 3 Studies have found that roughly 1 in 5 patients treated for H. pylori will fail first line therapy when using standard clarithromycin triple therapy. 1, 4

About PHALCON-HP PHALCON-HP was a randomized, multicenter, Phase 3 trial that enrolled 1046 patients of which 992 patients with a confirmed H. pylori infection were randomized to one of three arms: vonoprazan 20 mg administered twice a day (BID) and amoxicillin 1g administered three times a day (TID) (n=324); vonoprazan 20 mg BID, amoxicillin 1g BID and clarithromycin 500 mg BID (n=338); and lansoprazole 30 mg BID, amoxicillin 1g BID and clarithromycin 500 mg BID (n=330). Each treatment regimen was administered for 14 days. Diagnoses of infection and test of cure were confirmed by 13C-urea breath test. Additional efficacy analyses were conducted using the pre-specified per protocol population (n=822), a subset of the mITT population comprised of patients who were protocol compliant.

About the Study of Acid Related Disorders (SOARD) SOARD was a physician and patient-based study conducted by Phathom in 2020-2021 that explored the perceptions of disease burden and the unmet needs in the management of H. pylori and erosive esophagitis. The study was US-based and used a survey overseen by an academic steering committee of thought leaders in gastroenterology and primary care. Data from both health care provider surveys and patient surveys were matched to medical records to further evaluate clinical characteristics, testing and procedures, and treatment. Participation included GIs (n=102), primary care physicians (n=149), and patients with H. pylori (n=77) and erosive esophagitis (n=73).

About Vonoprazan Vonoprazan is an investigational, oral small molecule potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB). P-CABs are a novel class of medicines that block acid secretion in the stomach. Vonoprazan has shown the potential to have rapid, potent, and durable anti-secretory effects as a single agent in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori ( H. pylori) infection. The FDA has awarded qualified infection disease product (QIDP) status and granted Fast Track designation to vonoprazan in combination with both amoxicillin and clarithromycin and with amoxicillin alone for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Phathom submitted new drug applications in September 2021 to the U.S. FDA for vonoprazan-based regimens for the treatment of H. pylori infection. Phathom in-licensed the U.S., European, and Canadian rights to vonoprazan from Takeda, which completed 19 Phase 3 trials for vonoprazan and received marketing approval in Japan and numerous other countries in Asia and Latin America.

About Phathom Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company's website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

