Phasex Corporation Granted 2021 Hemp Processor License Through MDAR

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole plant hemp product manufacturers in Massachusetts have a local source of extraction and purification through Phasex Corporation's supercritical CO 2 extraction process, located in Massachusetts. Phasex Corporation, dba PHCO 2 , has been granted its 2021 processor license through the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), which gives hemp product manufacturers a new source to extract and remediate hemp biomass to compliant to ultra-low (non-detectable, in most cases) THC levels for Commonwealth of Massachusetts-grown hemp.

Phasex Corporation is a 40-year-old company principally practicing supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction in North Andover, MA. The company has vast experience in extracting, purifying, and fractionating various components from a variety of natural organic products, herbs, and foods used in cosmetic, supplement, nutraceutical, and food ingredient applications. It is one of the leading extraction companies practicing USDA Certified Organic extractions in North America, using supercritical CO 2 . Phasex Corporation does business as PHCO 2 in the hemp market and can perform extraction all the way through purification to a non-detectible THC amount to provide customers with one of the purest whole plant hemp ingredients available.

Phasex's (dba PHCO 2 ) USDA-Certified Organic process is available and used by numerous customers outside of Massachusetts; it is now available to companies in MA. William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO 2 , said, "Customers who are looking for either American conventional or certified organic materials within the Commonwealth, can have their needs met with MA-grown, extracted, and remediated materials. We are well positioned to meet the demand with MDAR licensed materials for sale to product manufacturers, whether it ultimately be sold through dispensaries or other retailers. Additionally, we can toll process materials for companies who own the material and want it processed through a MA-licensed processing facility. We can also process USDA-Certified Organic biomass materials grown outside the Commonwealth."

For more information or to inquire about small-scale sampling, visit www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.

About PHCO 2

PHCO2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO 2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves growers, both conventional and organic farms, with whole plant hemp extract purification. It also offers a line of PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-Certified Organic ingredients—first in the industry to do so—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC purification. PHCO 2 is GMP third-party certified for operation in compliance with 21 CFR.111 and 21 CFR.117 regulations and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and purification process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.

About Phasex Corporation

As pioneers in the industry with 40 years of expertise, Phasex Corporation is the pre-eminent leader in supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction. Phasex is a full-service company, providing feasibility studies, R&D, toll processing, and technology licensing to industry and government. Markets served include natural products extracts, medical and biopharma, and industrial and polymer applications. Phasex applies unrivalled scientific expertise to enable cleaner extractions, use fewer harsh solvents, resulting in improved flavors in finished products, more organic extractions of a variety of products, ensuring the highest product purity, and maintaining the structural integrity of original materials when processing materials such as polymers. Phasex's vision is to make more efficient use of the planet's natural resources and a real difference to the world. For more information, look online at www.phasex4scf.com, or call (978) 794-8686.

