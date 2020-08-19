Phase 1 Of Northside Hospital And HealthWorks Village Completes Financing, Breaks Ground This Month

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Northside Urgent Care Property, LLC completed its funding for the construction of the first phase of its planned academic health care campus - a 16,536-square-foot three bed full service, 24/7 emergency care hospital being built near the intersection of Jefferson and Cass Avenues on the former Pruitt-Igoe housing site.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a groundbreaking event will take place at a future date, but construction is scheduled to commence next week.

Board Chairman of the new hospital and President of Ponce Health Sciences University, Dr. David Lenihan, conveyed thanks to the Bank of Washington, United Bank of Union, and to the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council for their Phase 1 project funding and their commitment to an innovative healthcare vision. Similarily he conveyed appreciation to the City for its support and offered special thanks to the leadership provided by Alderwoman Tammika Hubbard.

The Phase 1 Homer G. Phillips Hospital facility will begin to address the unmet medical needs of North St. Louis residents, who currently have no 24/7 emergency care medical facilities in their community - when completed they will no longer have to travel outside of their own neighborhood for medical care.

Lenihan noted that Phase 2 of the Hospital also will serve as the teaching hospital for the new $80 million Ponce Health Sciences University MD Medical School in the HealthWorks Village campus announced this past March, adjoining the Phase 1 Hospital site. The objective is to provide both access to high quality health care in North St. Louis and to recruit and train a more diverse pool of doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers for the future. Lenihan noted, "We and Ponce Health Sciences University look forward to the University bringing to St. Louis its innovative model of medical education, as successfully implemented at its existing Ponce, Puerto Rico campus."

M Property Services is the project developer, HOK is the architect, and St. Louis-based KAI Build, LLC will construct the project.

