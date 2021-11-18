PharmaVentures And Shinhan Investment Corp Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Strengthen Global Collaboration For The Korean Biopharma Industry

OXFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is delighted to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the leading Korean investment bank, Shinhan Investment Corp Group & Global Investment Banking Group (SHIC).

OXFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is delighted to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the leading Korean investment bank, Shinhan Investment Corp Group & Global Investment Banking Group (SHIC). This MOU was signed by Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures and Keun Soo Chung, SHIC GIB Group Head, during an event last week at Seoul Yeouido SHIC tower, Seoul, South Korea.

Through this MOU, PharmaVentures and Shinhan Investment Corp intend to collaborate closely to provide a much broader range of capabilities and services to both Korean biotech companies and global biopharma companies looking at the Korean biotech opportunity. This will allow better access for the pharma and biotech industry to the financial services provided by Shinhan Investment Corp and the corporate advisory services provided by PharmaVentures who have reach into the global markets. The collaboration intends to give Korean companies better access to global markets, and for international companies to gain greater access to the Korean bio industry and its capital markets.

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures said " We have been assisting many Korean biotech companies over the last 5 years and with our new collaboration with Shinhan Investment Corp we will be able to assist even more companies and bring the technology innovations of the Korean biotech sector to new audiences globally".

SHIC GIB Group Head Keunsoo Chung said, " Starting with this MOU, SHIC will assist bio ventures to successfully enter the capital market and provide differentiated investment banking services to mid-to-large size pharma to succeed in global biopharma industry. This MOU provides groundwork to improve the quality of strategic consulting and financial services for Korean bio/healthcare companies to innovate the IPO and M&A domains".

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said " PharmaVentures has a long and strong history in supporting our clients in their deal making activities. Our specialist knowledge and experience of the Korean emerging biopharmaceutical sector sets us apart from other transactions advisory firms. We have the expertise to connect the Korean and Western Biopharma industries and vice versa, enabling them to collaborate through licensing and M&A deals ."

South Korea is recognised as one of the leading nations for innovation, and Western pharmas are increasingly turning their attention to the rapidly expanding biotech sector there.

Examples of PharmaVentures work with Korean clients include:

Advisor to IntoCell throughout the initiation, negotiation, and execution of this multi-target collaboration agreement with Cellectar

Advisor to GPCR Therapeutics, Inc (GPCR) providing due diligence for their acquisition of Burixafor targeting CXCR4

Valuation advisor to Yuhan Corporation on its licensing of Lazertinib for NSCLC to Janssen

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For nearly 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

(in and out licensing) Fundraising

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

(commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry) Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, and employs over 20 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

Shinhan Investment Corporation

Shinhan Investment Corp (SHIC) is one of Korea's leading securities brokerage and investment banking houses. Through merger with Shinhan Securities, SHIC set a solid platform to become an investment powerhouse with excellence in financial service advisory and execution. SHIC's long-term objectives and determination lie in pursuing high capital efficiency and business diversification, achieving industry's top client and employee satisfaction, sustaining profitable growth in the long-term and most importantly creating higher value for their shareholders.

