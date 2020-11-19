PharmaForce International: Updated User-Friendly Dashboard Allows For Five Year Trending Of Oncology Commercialization FTEs

Our newly updated US Oncology Trends Dashboard provides companies the opportunity to strengthen their future commercial strategies by effortlessly analyzing commercialization data across five years (from 2016 to 2020).

READING, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) has recently updated a dashboard that allows users to confidently sort and compare United States Oncology full-time equivalents (FTEs) among over 70 indications across promoted brands. The purpose of the US Oncology trends dashboard is to enable competing oncology companies to strengthen their 2021 commercial strategies by easily comparing data trends over time. This dashboard contains data from 2016 to 2020, and allows users to compare the following deliverables by year:

The number of Commercial Oncology FTEs

The number of Sales FTEs by product/brand

The number of Sales FTEs by indication

The number of Sales FTEs by indication and company

The number of Biomarker/Pathology FTEs by company

The number of CAR-T FTEs by company

The top 10 FTE allocations by company, indication, and product

For more US Dashboard content, please visit: https://bit.ly/36CpVpK

In addition to the United States, PFI has also updated an Oncology trends dashboard for the five major European countries ( France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom). This dashboard is now available for purchase. With the addition of sorting by country, the EU5 dashboard has similar features - such as sorting by year, company, and product/brand.

For more information on the dashboards mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaforce-international-updated-user-friendly-dashboard-allows-for-five-year-trending-of-oncology-commercialization-ftes-301177388.html

SOURCE PharmaForce International