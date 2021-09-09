PharmaForce International: Report Captures New Product Launches And Indication Approvals In The EU5 Oncology/Hematology/Immuno-Oncology Market

READING, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a study that benchmarks the leading Oncology/Hematology/Immuno-Oncology sales and marketing organizations in five major European countries. The report profiles key companies and products competing within the ever-changing market in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Since the last report, which was published in June 2020, there have been notable trends taking place in the EU5 Oncology space.

Across all five countries, new Oncology product launches and additional indication approvals have taken place over the past year. Findings specific to leading EU5 Oncology companies that were profiled in PFI's report include:

Germany , Spain , and the United Kingdom each had between seven to ten new product launches

, , and the each had between seven to ten new product launches France , Italy , and Spain each had ten or more additional indication approvals for existing products

, , and each had ten or more additional indication approvals for existing products Germany and the UK both had nine additional indication approvals for existing products

Along with the new product launches and indication approvals, the report also witnesses a trend in the Commercial Operations personnel that are dedicated to Oncology. The roles that are covered within the Commercial Operations include Sales, Key Accounts, Market Access, Marketing, Medical, and Upper-Level Management. Since last year's report, the following findings were observed:

There was an eight percent increase in overall key personnel dedicated to Oncology in the EU5

Germany and Italy both had over a ten percent increase in overall key personnel

and both had over a ten percent increase in overall key personnel

­Spain had over a 20% increase in overall key personnel

There was an eight percent increase in Sales personnel dedicated to Oncology across the EU5

France , Germany , and Italy each had around a ten percent increase in sales personnel

In addition to the EU5 the Oncology benchmarking study is conducted in further regions. The Oncology report for the United States was published in May, while the report for Japan was published in July.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

