Pharmacy Times® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With The Addition Of The American Association Of Pharmacy Technicians

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading media resource for pharmacists, is delighted to announce that it has added the American Association of Pharmacy Technicians (AAPT) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership program.

The SAP Program fosters collaboration among community and specialty pharmacies for the benefit of patients.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity to join forces with the first-ever pharmacy technician association," said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "As our partnership grows, we look forward to helping AAPT provide leadership, networking opportunities, and continuing education to pharmacy technicians across the United States."

The American Association of Pharmacy Technicians (AAPT) provides leadership and represents the interests of its members to the public as well as health care organizations; promotes the safe, efficacious, and cost effective dispensing, distribution and use of medications; provides continuing education (CE) programs and services to help technicians update their skills and keep abreast of changes in the industry; and promotes pharmacy technicians as an integral part of the patient care team.

"We are happy to connect our members with a great industry publication like Pharmacy Times®," said Judy Neville, executive officer of AAPT. "It is important for pharmacy technicians to be aware of industry trends and changes. It's essential to have credible resources and accessible methods to stay informed about pharmacy technician-specific happenings and news items. Pharmacy Times® helps make this happen for AAPT membership."

The Pharmacy Times® SAP Program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among community and specialty pharmacies, health systems, cancer centers, colleges of pharmacy and advocacy groups for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with AAPT to inform and educate pharmacists via its Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® publication.

For more information about the Pharmacy Times® SAP program, click here.

About Pharmacy Times® Pharmacy Times ® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health-system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

About American Association of Pharmacy TechniciansFounded in 1979 by volunteer pharmacy technicians, the American Association of Pharmacy Technicians (AAPT) was the first Pharmacy Technician Association formed. As the role of the pharmacy technician expands, AAPT continues to be an active participant in making decisions that affect changes at all levels of the pharmacy technician profession. AAPT hosts an Annual National Convention to bring pharmacy technicians together for thought leadership. AAPT offers unique, 'Watch-It' continuing education topics on-demand at pharmacytechnician.com

Pharmacy Times ® Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-times-expands-strategic-alliance-partnership-program-with-the-addition-of-the-american-association-of-pharmacy-technicians-301351181.html

SOURCE Pharmacy Times®