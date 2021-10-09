Pharmacy Times® And Parata Systems Announce 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® Award Winners

Winners were announced and celebrated at the Next-Generation Pharmacist® of the Year gala on Oct. 8 at Founders Hall in Charlotte, N.C.

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times®, the leading media resource for pharmacists, and Parata Systems, the leading provider of pharmacy automation, are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® awards program. Ten category winners were selected in addition to the top honor, the 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist® of the Year, which was awarded to Angela D. Adams, Pharm.D., M.P.H., of the Central Florida Pharmacy Council.

Winners were announced and celebrated at the Next-Generation Pharmacist® of the Year gala in Charlotte, N.C.

Adams serves as an enormous asset to her community, working part time in a community pharmacy, and volunteering and serving as the executive director of the Central Florida Pharmacy Council. As a well-rounded professional, Adams has provided outpatient and community pharmacy services to patients while serving in the roles of adjunct assistant pharmacy professor and pharmacy preceptor, as well as an advisory board member for pharmacy technician curriculum development.

Although she has many roles and responsibilities, Adams remains committed to her goal of keeping those in her community healthy. To continue doing so, she recently was awarded a research grant by the American Cancer Society. Adams has served as an invaluable resource to the central Florida region and to the entire pharmacist profession.

The category winners are as follows:

Civic Leader: Angela D. Adams, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Central Florida Pharmacy Council

Entrepreneur: Casey Villhauer, Pharm.D., BCGP, Vaxi Taxi

Future Pharmacist: Raneem Pallotta, B.H.S., Northeast Ohio Medical University

Health System Pharmacist: Kara Piechowski, Pharm.D., BCPS, BC-ADM, CTTS, WVU Medicine, Tobacco-Free Me

Lifetime Leadership: John A. Pieper, Pharm.D., FCCP, FAPhA, FFIP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

Patient Care Provider: Alicia B. Forinash, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, BCACP, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

Rising Star: Captain Stephen J. Sullivan Jr., Pharm.D., United States Air Force, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson Element Chief, Inpatient Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacist: Chelsea Hustad, Pharm.D., CSP, Lumicera Health Services

Technician: Amber Suthers, CPhT, MSAH, Surgoinsville Pharmacy

Technology Innovator: Hugh Heldenbrand, Pharm.D., M.S., CPESN

"Congratulations to this year's Next-Generation Pharmacist® category award winners and our 2021 Next-Generation Pharmacist®, Dr. Adams," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of Pharmacy Times®. "This program is designed to recognize and honor exceptional individuals within the pharmaceutical industry and winners should be very proud of this well-deserved achievement."

"We are proud to be a part of an incredible recognition program that has once again done an exceptional job of identifying the industry's current and future pharmacy leaders," said Mark Longley, Chief Strategy Officer for Parata Systems. "We offer our most sincere congratulations to Dr. Adams and thank her for her vast contributions to the field of pharmacy."

Pharmacy Times® and Parata Systems thank the following program sponsors: BD, CeraVe, National Healthcareer Association, Pharmacy Development Services, NCPA, and Americorp Financial LLC.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times ® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health-system, oncology and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education ™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education.

About Parata Systems

Parata provides pharmacy technology solutions to reduce costs, improve health outcomes and enhance the patient experience by offering the most comprehensive pharmacy automation portfolio with medication adherence packaging, high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and pharmacy workflow solutions. Discover how Parata powers pharmacies to help people lead healthier lives at parata.com.

