Pharmacy Times® Adds Thirty Madison To Strategic Alliance Partnership

CRANBURY, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Times® has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of Thirty Madison.

"As the first virtual specialized care company to be added to our well-respected SAP program, I am eager to see the initiatives that come from our new partnership with Thirty Madison," Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. "This partnership will be a boost to our constant goal of extending our reach within the pharmacy industry."

Thirty Madison's mission is to bring specialized health care and treatment to everyone. With the launch of Keeps, a men's hair loss solution; Cove, which helps patients combat migraines; Evens, which helps treat digestive conditions; and Picnic, a personalized allergic rhinitis treatment brand, Thirty Madison is expanding its reach to help care for patients with chronic conditions.

As a company that provides long-term support for patients, Thirty Madison is committed to relationship building in patient care. From diagnosis to condition management, the company's affordable and clinically proven treatment pathways put patients first.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pharmacy Times®," said Demetri Karagas, co-founder of Thirty Madison. "With this strategic alliance, our team has access to the latest industry news and expertise needed to put our patients first and ensure they're receiving best-in-class care from beginning to end, including the pharmacy aspect of their Thirty Madison experience."

The Pharmacy Times® SAP Program is an opportunity for community and specialty pharmacies, health systems, cancer centers, colleges of pharmacy and advocacy groups to foster collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® will work with Thirty Madison to inform and educate pharmacists in its Directions in Health Systems™ publication.

About Pharmacy Times® Pharmacy Times ® is the industry-leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, medication errors, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more.

About Thirty Madison Thirty Madison is the premier health care company for people with chronic conditions. Thirty Madison's unique care model delivers accessible, affordable care and superior outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients. This specialized care model is powered by the company's proprietary platform: the technology, services, and physical infrastructure needed to provide high-quality care to an increasing number of patients. With Keeps for men's hair loss, Evens for gastrointestinal conditions, Cove for migraine and Picnic for allergies, Thirty Madison offers solutions that best serve patients across the vast spectrum of chronic conditions.

