Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces Scott Gottlieb As Keynote Speaker Of 2021 PBMI® Annual National Conference

Dr. Gottlieb is an American physician and served as the 23rd commissioner of the FDA for two years

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute ®(PBMI®), an independent research and educational organization dedicated to unraveling the complexities of pharmacy benefit management, has named public health expert and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb, M.D., as the keynote speaker of the 2021 PBMI® Annual National Conference.

Gottlieb's work focuses on advancing public health through developing innovative approaches to improve medical outcomes.

This year's keynote lecture will talk place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, September 13th at the JW Marriott, Orlando, Grande Lakes.

"We are honored to have Dr. Gottlieb as the keynote speaker at this year's conference," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company to PBMI®. "As an expert in the field of healthcare access, Dr. Gottlieb works towards advancing public health and expanding consumer choice and safety, making him a highly qualified candidate for this year's conference."

Gottlieb is an American physician and served as the 23rd commissioner of the FDA from 2017 to 2019. His work focuses on advancing public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches to improve medical outcomes, reshaping health care delivery and expanding consumer choice and safety. Under his leadership, the FDA advanced new frameworks for the modern, safe and effective oversight of gene therapies, cell-based regenerative medicines, targeted drugs and digital health devices.

Session topics that Gottlieb will cover include: learnings from COVID-19, changes to healthcare delivery in the future, learnings from his role at the FDA, the changing role of PBM, improving healthcare delivery, the role of technology in patient centric care, and the cost-containment blueprint: what needs to be done to achieve the quadruple aim.

Dr. Gottlieb is widely published in leading medical journals and periodicals, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Fortune magazine recognized him as one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders in 2018 and 2019, and he was named one of TIME magazine 50 People Transforming Healthcare in 2018. Dr. Gottlieb is also the author of Uncontrolled Spread, which is due out at the end of September 2021.

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®)The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®) is the nation's leading provider of education and research that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. PMBI® insights enable evidence-based, actionable decision making in a complex and evolving pharmaceuticals marketplace. PBMI® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute ® Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4356 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-benefit-management-institute-announces-scott-gottlieb-as-keynote-speaker-of-2021-pbmi-annual-national-conference-301347272.html

SOURCE Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute