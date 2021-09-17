Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Announces 2021 Excellence Awards Winners

The program provides a platform for member organizations to showcase their innovative initiatives

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®), an independent research and educational organization dedicated to unraveling the complexities of pharmacy benefit management, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2021 Excellence Awards program. The winners were honored at PBMI®'s annual conference this week.

Winning organizations address the challenges of drug cost management, quality improvement and care management strategies

"Since 2016, the PBMI Excellence Awards have recognized organizations for groundbreaking strategies that address several different challenges within the industry," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of PBMI. "Congratulations to this year's winners for their exceptional contributions to solution-based innovation."

The categories and winners are as follows:

Cost Containment - Prime Therapeutics

"Thank you PBMI® for recognizing Prime Therapeutics and this program we have been working on for quite a long time; this program is five years in the making and what we did is we embedded a couple of really talented pharmacists and a couple of our Blue plans to oversee the safe, cost-effective use of specialty drug therapies." - David Eckwright, Prime Therapeutics

Care Management - WellDyne

"Living with a complex chronic condition is very challenging, and at WellDyne we recognize that a one size fits all approach in specialty care is no longer valid. In its place, an innovative clinical care model focused on patient engagement makes a difference for optimal health." - Dave Skomo, WellDyne

Quality Improvement - MedImpact

"On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank PBMI® for our Excellence in Quality Award. We're very excited to be recognized for this program, it's truly a form of personalized medicine. We personalize the drug utilization management for members based on their unique genetic makeup." - Kristin Dolphy, MedImpact

The winning member organizations are being recognized for developing best-in-class strategies to address the challenges of drug cost management, quality improvement, and care management strategies. All submissions were reviewed and scored by the PBMI® Excellence Award evaluation panel, then further ranked based on their contribution to improving outcomes and/or processes.

The three-day program included a keynote address from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, talks by several distinguished speakers, Continuing Education credit for attendees, exhibit booths and the PBMI® Excellence Awards reception luncheon.

Winners were celebrated at the 2021 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Annual National Conference on September 13-15 at the JW Marriott in Orlando, Florida.

For more information on the 2021 Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Annual National Conference, click here.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® thanks its Excellence Awards program sponsors.

About Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®)

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® (PBMI®) is the nation's leading provider of education and research that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. PMBI® insights enable evidence-based, actionable decision making in a complex and evolving pharmaceuticals marketplace. PBMI® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-benefit-management-institute-announces-2021-excellence-awards-winners-301379562.html

SOURCE Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute