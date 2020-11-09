Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market - Global Forecast To 2025: Enhancements In The Properties Of Gelatin Broaden The Scope Of Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Bovine Bone, Fish, Poultry), Application (Hard Capsule, Soft Capsule, Tablet, Absorbable Hemostat), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Gelling), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical gelatin market is projected to reach USD 1,297.6 million by 2025 from USD 1,000.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Growth of this market is driven by the versatility of gelatin in pharmaceutical applications. Its superior functional properties make it suitable for medical and biomedical applications. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rise in chronic illnesses and aging population. However, factors such as the fluctuating availability of raw material and cultural restrictions on the consumption of porcine and bovine-derived gelatin are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.The report analyzes the market for various pharmaceutical gelatin market and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global pharmaceutical gelatin market and different segments such as application, source, type, function and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Approach2.2 Market Size Estimation2.3 Data Triangulation Approach2.4 Market Share Estimation2.5 Assumptions for the Study2.6 COVID-19 Health Assessment2.7 COVID-19 Economic Assessment2.8 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario2.9 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario Pertaining to the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Overview4.2 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.3 Regional Mix: Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market (2020-2025)4.4 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Versatility and Superiority of Gelatin in Pharmaceutical Applications5.2.1.2 Gelatin is an All-Natural Product Fulfilling Pharmaceutical Regulations5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Popularity of Veganism5.2.2.2 Cultural Restrictions Limit the Growth of Pharmaceutical Gelatin in Certain Regions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical-Grade Gelatin in Emerging Countries5.2.3.2 Enhancements in the Properties of Gelatin Broaden the Scope of Its Pharmaceutical Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Increasing Incidences of Animal-Borne Diseases5.2.4.2 Rising Prices and Poor Availability of Raw Materials5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Trends in Average Selling Price5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.5.1 Sourcing of Raw Material5.5.2 Collection and Transport of Raw Material5.5.3 Raw Material Preparation and Processing5.5.4 Gelatin Production5.5.5 Distribution to End-users5.6 Ecosystem Map5.6.1 Introduction5.6.2 Farming Input5.6.3 Farming5.6.4 Slaughtering5.6.5 Manufacturing5.6.6 Suppliers/Distributors5.6.7 End-Product Manufacturers5.7 Key Markets for Import/Export5.7.1 US5.7.2 China5.7.3 Brazil

6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Product Innovations Overcome Crosslinking of Gelatin6.2.2 Increasing Biomedical Applications of Gelatin6.2.3 Insights on the Conversion of Gelatin to Collagen Peptide and Pharmaceutical Gelatin6.3 Impact of the Collagen Peptides Market on Pharmaceutical Gelatin6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market6.5 Regulatory Analysis

7 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Hard Capsules7.2.1 Cost-Effectivity of Gelatin Hard Capsules Drives the Growth of this Segment7.3 Softgel Capsules7.3.1 Rising Applications of Softgel Capsules Increase Their Demand in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market7.4 Tablets7.4.1 The Application of Gelatin in Tablet Binding and Coating is Expected to Increase During the Forecast Period7.5 Absorbable Hemostats7.5.1 Increasing Applications of Gelatin in Absorbable Hemostats due to Biocompatibility to Drive the Growth of this Segment7.6 Other Applications7.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Application

8 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Source8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Gelatin: Regulations Implemented by Different Regions/Countries8.2 Porcine8.2.1 Lower Manufacturing Costs of Porcine Raw Material to Drive the Growth of this Segment8.3 Bovine Skin8.3.1 Increasing Availability of Bovine Skin to Boost Application in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market8.4 Bovine Bone8.4.1 Rising Preference for Bovine Bone as Raw Material in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market due to Low Bloom and High Viscosity8.5 Marine8.5.1 Rising Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases in Cattle and Pigs to Drive the Growth of Marine Source in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market8.6 Poultry8.6.1 Steady Availability of Poultry as Raw Material is Expected to Boost Utility as Raw Material in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market8.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Source 9 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Function9.1 Introduction9.2 Bloom Value9.2.1 High Bloom9.2.2 Low Bloom9.3 Stabilizing Agents9.3.1 The High Share of Gelatin in this Segment Can be Attributed to Utility as a Stabilizing Agent for Capsules and Vaccines9.4 Thickening Agents9.4.1 The Rising Use of Syrups and Liquid Dosage Forms to Drive the Growth of this Functional Segment in the Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market9.5 Gelling Agents & Other Functions9.5.1 The Unique Gelling Property of Gelatin Finds a Significant Number of Applications in the Formation of Softgel Capsules and Hemostats 10 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Type B10.2.1 The Rising Demand for Bovine Source Raw Material Projected to Drive the Growth of Type B Gelatin During the Forecast Period10.3 Type A10.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Processing Type a Gelatin is Favoring Growth in the Market

11 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players12.3 Product Benchmarking12.4 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market: Geographical Assessment12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology13.2 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Share13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.3.1 Stars13.3.2 Emerging Leaders13.3.3 Pervasive13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Darling Ingredients Inc.13.4.2 Nitta Gelatin Inc.13.4.3 Tessenderlo Group13.4.4 Gelita Ag13.4.5 Weishardt13.4.6 Trobas Gelatine B.V.13.4.7 Lapi Gelatine S.P.A13.4.8 India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.13.4.9 Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda 13.4.10 Junca Gelatines Sl 13.4.11 Italgelatine S.P.A. 13.4.12 Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd. 13.4.13 Gelco International 13.4.14 Henan Boom Gelatin Co. Ltd. 13.4.15 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd. 13.4.16 Aspire Pharmaceuticals 13.4.17 Norland Products, Inc. 13.4.18 Geltech Co. Ltd. 13.4.19 Geliko LLC 13.4.20 Kenney & Ross Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6omvu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaceutical-gelatin-market---global-forecast-to-2025-enhancements-in-the-properties-of-gelatin-broaden-the-scope-of-applications-301168531.html

SOURCE Research and Markets