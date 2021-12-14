Pharma Targeting Announce Global Internship Program

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Targeting are excited to announce the launch their new global internship program beginning in 2022. The program will include placements across all departments and across all offices.

Historically Pharma Targeting have taken on a small number interns in a few departments, many have gone on to successful careers at the company, but this initiative will now allow many more of the world's best students the opportunity to gain experience at the company.

Positions will be available in every department from Account Management to Marketing to Admin and placements offered according to relevant degrees. Applicants must possess a Masters degree in the relevant field as well as the 3i's integrity, intelligence & intuition which are integral to success at Pharma Targeting.

The Targeting Group MD Anil Kumar commented : "We believe in giving opportunities to the best students, and this program is designed to educate and equip these students with the best tools to achieve success in the work environment. Our interns will gain invaluable industry experience and we hope many will go on to be offered employment by us. The last 2 years have seen us develop an incredible training platform which the interns will benefit from alongside the learning they will gain from our wonderful team."

Pharma Targeting (part of The Targeting group) is a bespoke research house with a backbone of world class pharmaceutical and marketing consultants and analysts, working exclusively with pharmaceutical service providers.

Their revolutionary 3 Step Model get their clients to the right person in the right company at the right time with a need and the money and get them first to market. Research shows that sales and BD directors who work with Pharma Targeting spend 70% more time client facing and closing business.

www.pharmatargeting.com

