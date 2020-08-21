PHARM CBD Will Be Attending ECRM's Virtual Hemp/CBD Conference This August

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHARM CBD will be attending ECRM's August virtual program on Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is an opportunity for brands to meet with some of the largest retailers in the United States. Brands engage in networking to gain exposure and retail buyers for their products. Though the conference has moved to an online platform in order to provide a fruitful experience while maintaining safety and social distancing guidelines.

ECRM is historically an in-person, large scale meeting in which brands are face-to-face with some of the country's largest retail representatives, showcasing the best products they have to offer. August's program will highlight established, and up-and-coming brands in the Hemp and CBD industry, emphasizing the role of hemp in beauty products and natural wellness products. The Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program will retain the general format of the in-person conference, while taking the platform digital, with video conferencing software.

PHARM CBD has been expanding their online product availability throughout 2020 and has seen tremendous growth in their e-commerce sales. PHARM says that transparency and localized sourcing is their secret to success in a market where too often brands come into existence with little scientific backing or moral convictions about their products.

The CBD industry can be fraught dishonesty as fly-by-night companies seek to take advantage of an increasingly popular market, but PHARM is known for providing customers with reliable products and fast, efficient service. This is because PHARM controls every aspect of their production; they grow the hemp that is used in their products and develop the formulas used in their natural CBD products.

Based in Trimble County, Kentucky, PHARM CBD is a family-run company that puts their focus on engineering products that garner real results. This is why PHARM CBD also boasts some of the most potent CBD products on the market, like their tinctures, balms, and creams, which often contain upwards of 1,000MG of pure hemp extract.

The company is known for offering premium products at affordable prices, and they have an established pool of repeat customers who rely on the quality and consistency of their products. All of PHARM's products contain less than 0.3% THC, making them safe for a large variety of customers, but PHARM also goes the extra mile, by creating a line of completely THC-free products.

PHARM CBD has been considered a brand to watch during the upcoming ECRM conference, and there is no doubt that their company will continue to thrive in a marketplace that is hungry for innovative and effective CBD products.

Find them at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program, August 24th through August 28th, 2020, as this company continues to grow.

