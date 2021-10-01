Phaidon International Continues Growth Story By Launching Dedicated Regulatory And Legal Talent Partner, Larson Maddox

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon International recently revealed the launch of Larson Maddox - a specialist subsidiary talent partner for the Regulatory and Legal market.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon International recently revealed the launch of Larson Maddox - a specialist subsidiary talent partner for the Regulatory and Legal market. Adding to the group portfolio, Larson Maddox sharpens the award-winning firm's service offering and provides a platform for exponential growth.

Larson Maddox focuses on providing regulatory and legal talent solutions across a broad range of sectors.

Phaidon International Group COO, Steve Yendell, comments, "In response to consistent demand from our client partners and candidate network, we are launching Larson Maddox to focus exclusively on the regulatory and legal talent challenges across a broad range of sectors." He continues, "Larson Maddox complements our existing specialist brand portfolio perfectly by enabling us to help clients from all sectors secure talent to navigate the rapidly evolving Regulatory and Legal landscape."

For Phaidon International, the creation of a dedicated brand is imperative to support their clients whose rapid growth in key industry verticals must be met with top tier regulatory and legal talent. Today, the Larson Maddox team partners with industry-leading organizations to help them solve their talent challenges, focusing on placements from experienced to senior executive roles within the Regulatory and Legal disciplines. Sitting alongside established brands in the Phaidon International group, Larson Maddox will deliver the best-in-class regulatory and legal talent across Financial Services, Technology, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, and more.

Larson Maddox Global Head, Jake Knowlton-Parry, reports, "with dedicated, industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements." He further comments, "at Larson Maddox, we are passionate about fuelling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent, and accurate search process to deliver results faster."

The dedicated Larson Maddox team will mirror their successful parent company's commitment to be true market specialists, whilst continuing to offer relationships underpinned by speed, accuracy, and global reach.

About Phaidon International

Phaidon International is the parent company of six specialist talent partner brands, delivering top talent with speed, reach, and accuracy. Today, we provide permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment from our global hubs all over the world. Visit our website to learn more about our talent solutions, to access exclusive research, or to connect with our team of specialist recruiters.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phaidon-international-continues-growth-story-by-launching-dedicated-regulatory-and-legal-talent-partner-larson-maddox-301389782.html

SOURCE Phaidon International