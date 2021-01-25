PGP Welcomes Robert Aprill As Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare transaction advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Aprill as Managing Director. Robert specializes in providing merger and acquisition advisory services across a wide range of provider-based sectors including physician practice management and behavioral health services.

Prior to Physician Growth Partners, Robert spent six years with Provident Healthcare Partners where he led the firm's origination and execution efforts across multiple provider service sub-verticals, specializing in advising business owners through transactions with private equity and strategic acquirers.

"PGP is excited to welcome Robert Aprill to the team. Robert brings a breadth of healthcare transaction experience, thought leadership, and private equity relationships. His efforts will empower our team to continue to provide a differentiated level of service to physician groups in achieving their goals and succession plans through transactions with private equity. PGP looks forward to continuing to be the leader in healthcare transaction advisory services," noted PGP Managing Partner, Michael Kroin.

"Robert's addition to the team solidifies PGP's position as a leading advisor to physician-owned businesses. Given his robust experience within the space, bringing Robert on further enhances the value and level of service PGP is able to provide its clients. We look forward to this next chapter of growth," added PGP Managing Partner, Ezra Simons.

"I am excited to join the Physician Growth Partners passionate and motivated team. In just a few years, Michael and Ezra have built something special at PGP. I look forward to being accretive to the growth story and look to build upon the firm's market-leading advisory services to healthcare service providers across the country," stated Robert Aprill.

Physician Growth Partners is a healthcare transaction advisory firm dedicated to advising physician practices in transactions with private equity. They create value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for their clients. You can find additional press releases here. Inquiries for Physician Growth Partners can be directed to Michael Kroin at mkroin@physiciangrowthpartners.com.

