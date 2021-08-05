PGA TOUR Champions And Dominion Energy Announce Charity Classic Pro-Am To Be Named In Memory Of Tom Farrell

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR Champions and Dominion Energy announced today that, beginning this year, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic's annual Pro-Am will now be known as the Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am. The re-naming honors the late CEO of Dominion Energy -- the driving force behind the PGA TOUR event being hosted in Richmond, Va. The Markel Corporation has served as the Presenting Sponsor of the Charity Classic Pro-Am since 2018.

Each year, the Pro-Am, where amateur golfers have the opportunity to play with professional golfers, is the most popular component of the Charity Classic. The 2021 Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am presented by Markel will be held on Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21 at The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course, before tournament play, which runs from October 22-24.

"The Tom Farrell Memorial Pro-Am will honor Tom for his commitment to bringing a PGA TOUR Champions event to Richmond and the significant charitable impact the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has made in the Richmond community since 2016," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "Tom made a lasting impression on everyone he met through his passion and kindness, and we're forever grateful for his support of the PGA TOUR."

"Tom's vision and leadership made the Dominion Energy Charity Classic a top-tier event on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy and the impact he made on our Tour and in the Richmond community," said PGA TOUR Champions President, Miller Brady.

In 2018, the PGA TOUR, The Country Club of Virginia and Dominion Energy announced an historic 10-year extension of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic through 2029. The joint agreements made history as the longest simultaneous extensions announced between title sponsor and host venue in PGA TOUR Champions history.

Since its debut in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has generated more than $5.1 million in charitable impact to the Richmond region. Non-profits serving military veterans, one of Farrell's favorite charitable causes, have received much of the donation. Beneficiaries have included the Virginia Veteran's Services Foundation and the Richmond Fisher House.

"The Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) has received more than $553,000 from the Charity Classic to directly assist veterans finding employment in the private sector and, most recently, to assist veterans in crisis. These funds have been especially crucial since the beginning of the pandemic," said John Lesinski, VVSF Chairman.

Additionally, the Charity Classic offers area non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Birdies for Charity program presented by TowneBank. This program provides participating 501(c)(3) organizations the ability to generate donations that the PGA TOUR bonuses by 10 percent. For more information on this program, visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com.

For more information on the Dominion Energy Charity Classic tournament, visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com or see our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram ( @DECCGolf) and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of three PGA TOUR Champions season-ending playoff events to determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion. The 2021 tournament is scheduled for October 18-24 at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course. A field of 72 professionals will compete for a share of the $2 million purse and a spot in the 54-player field the following week. All three rounds of the event will be broadcast on Golf Channel and aired in more than 180 countries around the world ( 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT Friday through Sunday). For information about corporate sponsorship opportunities, to become a volunteer or for ticket information, please visit the official tournament website at www.deccgolf.com, see our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@DECCGolf) and on LinkedIn or call the Tournament Office at 804-234-8840.

ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSPGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour's mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.

All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Tournament programming is available via 25+ TV linear partners in 145+ countries and territories, with 25 channels carrying long-form and/or highlights coverage, and 200+ hours of live coverage distributed in 135+ countries and territories. Programming is also available via the OTT platform GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR in every market outside of the United States, excluding China and Korea, with live coverage distributed in 130+ countries and territories.

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va.

