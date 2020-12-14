PG&E Pays Over $268 Million In Property Taxes To 50 California Counties

For the second half of 2020, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $268 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.

"Property tax payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety. This year's payments reflect the substantial local investments we continue to make in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires," said David Thomason, Vice President, Controller and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E.

PG&E's payments of more than $268 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537 million — an increase of nearly $28 million, or 5.5 percent, compared with the prior tax year.

The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Last year, PG&E provided $17.5 million in community grants and investments to enhance local educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. PG&E employees provide volunteer service in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E's First Installment of Property Taxes Paid on December 10, 2020

Alameda — $32,404,709

Alpine — $80,538

Amador — $1,108,032

Butte — $ 5,667,359

Calaveras — $ 1,191,644

Colusa — $ 4,137,638

Contra Costa — $ 21,497,366

El Dorado — $ 1,740,390

Fresno — $ 18,276,652

Glenn — $ 1,002,342

Humboldt — $ 4,106,763

Kern — $ 9,771,985

Kings — $ 1,706,582

Lake — $ 961,632

Lassen — $ 51,276

Madera — $ 2,510,612

Marin — $ 4,750,923

Mariposa — $ 318,727

Mendocino — $ 1,824,242

Merced — $ 3,967,492

Modoc — $ 214,875

Monterey — $ 4,022,424

Napa — $ 3,369,198

Nevada — $ 1,357,769

Placer — $ 6,606,295

Plumas — $ 2,565,430

Sacramento — $ 7,024,199

San Benito — $ 877,418

San Bernardino — $ 1,450,867

San Diego — $ 6,446

San Francisco — $ 14,835,825

San Joaquin — $ 13,167,723

San Luis Obispo — $ 10,392,451

San Mateo — $ 15,317,959

Santa Barbara — $ 1,180,653

Santa Clara — $ 33,320,405

Santa Cruz — $ 2,016,295

Shasta — $ 6,227,812

Sierra — $ 124,531

Siskiyou — $ 100,917

Solano — $ 6,654,033

Sonoma — $ 8,764,068

Stanislaus — $ 2,904,283

Sutter — $ 1,415,569

Tehama — $ 1,551,202

Trinity — $ 181,612

Tulare — $ 610,699

Tuolumne — $ 910,615

Yolo — $ 2,917,664

Yuba — $ 1,474,638

Total payments -- $268,640,779

About PG&EPacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

