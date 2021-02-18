PG&E Launches EV Fast Charge Program To Help Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption In California

Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that the first public, electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers installed through its EV Fast Charge program are now open at the 7-Eleven® store in West Sacramento at 4010 Lake Road.

Drivers can charge their vehicles at the four new advanced 125kW-capable EV fast chargers. This 7-Eleven store operates 24 hours a day and supports the fueling needs of both EVs and conventional cars, both options owned and operated by 7-Eleven. PG&E is also working with 7-Eleven to install fast chargers at additional locations.

"7-Eleven has been around for over 90 years, providing customers with convenient and innovative products and services," said Ann Scott, Sr. Director of Energy Engineering & Store Planning. "We are always trying to think about new ways to add better service to our customers. With more electric vehicles on the road, installing the fast charging stations was an obvious way to offer convenient charging to customers who need it while also taking strides to reduce our impact on the environment. 7-Eleven prides itself in collaborating with other companies who have the same vision to find mutually beneficial solutions for our customers, our business, and the environment. We look forward to adding more EV charging stations to more 7-Eleven stores over the next few years."

EV Fast Chargers Hold the Key to Increasing EV Adoption

PG&E's EV Fast Charge program complements state and privately funded fast charge deployments to help improve long-distance travel for EV drivers.

Public fast charging is critical to increasing EV adoption as it builds driver confidence in their ability to charge away from home and provides access to drivers who do not have residential charging. Fast chargers can potentially add hundreds of miles of range in as little as 30 minutes, compared to Level 2 chargers that fuel a car in several hours.

EV adoption is necessary for California's clean air future as transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse-gas emissions in California, contributing 41%. The state aims to have 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030 as well as 250,000 charging stations, including 10,000 fast chargers. Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in September 2020 that will prohibit the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles after 2035. EVs are four times more efficient than diesel and natural gas engines and offer significant fuel cost savings.

"Expanding the use of electric vehicles is essential for California to achieve its bold climate and clean-air goals. PG&E is excited to collaborate with an iconic retailer like 7-Eleven. Working with customers such as 7-Eleven, PG&E has been an active partner in helping make EVs an option for millions of Californians, including by increasing EV charging options across our service area. Reducing vehicle emissions is good for our state and good for the environment," said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

EV drivers looking for fast charging can locate the West Sacramento 7-Eleven chargers on websites including PlugShare as well as through PG&E's EV Savings Calculator. Additionally, on PG&E's tool, customers who are considering purchasing or leasing an EV can compare cars and evaluate total cost of ownership of an EV compared to gasoline-powered cars.

For more on PG&E's EV Fast Charge program, visit pge.com/evfastcharge.

To learn more about PG&E's support and resources for customers with EVs, visit pge.com/ev. For more information about 7-Eleven's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, please visit their corporate website.

