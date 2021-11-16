PG&E Coworkers Celebrate Holiday Season With 'Weeks Of Giving' Campaign Benefitting Local Communities

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is kicking off the season of giving by partnering with nonprofit groups to give back to the customers and communities it is privileged to serve in Northern and Central California.

As part of the company's new Weeks of Giving coworker campaign, PG&E's five Regional Vice Presidents are hosting several in-person or virtual volunteer events supporting local community-based organizations throughout PG&E's service area. In-person events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"My coworkers and I are delighted and eager to serve in ways that are meaningful to our communities, especially during the holiday season for those most vulnerable," said PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Marlene Santos.

PG&E coworkers are volunteering in the company's five regions, including at the following events:

Nov. 15: Bike Building benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Eureka

benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Eureka Nov. 16: Assembling Art Therapy Kits benefitting Community Bridges in Watsonville and helping youth in the San Lorenzo area

benefitting Community Bridges in Watsonville and helping youth in the San Lorenzo area Nov. 17: Assembling Senior Care Packages and holiday ornaments. The kits will be donated to seniors struggling with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic through Choice in Aging in Pleasant Hill.

and holiday ornaments. The kits will be donated to seniors struggling with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic through Choice in Aging in Pleasant Hill. Nov. 19: Painting and Landscaping at the Point San Luis Lighthouse near San Luis Obispo

at the Point San Luis Lighthouse near San Luis Obispo Dec. 6-7: Event prep for Wender Weis Foundation for Children Holiday Heroes at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Volunteers will help transform the stadium into a holiday wonderland. The event connects families and at-risk youth with professional athletes to help kids build self-esteem and self-confidence. Event takes place Dec. 7.

Weeks of Giving

Leading up to Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, a global day of action designed to kick-start the giving season with small acts of kindness, and continuing through the holidays, PG&E is encouraging and supporting its coworkers to volunteer and contribute to causes and issues that are meaningful to them.

PG&E's Weeks of Giving is part of its year-round coworker and retiree workplace giving program, Campaign for the Community, which raises money for qualifying 501(c)(3) organizations and eligible schools. Through the 20-year workplace charitable giving campaign, coworkers and retirees have contributed $100 million in support of communities.

In 2020 and continuing this year, the company's volunteer programs were limited by COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. Despite these challenges, more than 700 PG&E coworkers volunteered in a range of virtual volunteering opportunities, including creating comfort kits and other supplies serving 16 community organizations across Northern and Central California.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get PG&E Corporation Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

