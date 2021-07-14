PetWellClinic Signs Six-Unit Deal To Provide Pet Care To New York City's Pet Parents

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has signed a six-unit franchise agreement to open locations in New York City, beginning with Manhattan. The first location will be located in the Upper West Side, the second in the Upper East Side; both locations slated to open by yearend.

PetWellClinic's revolutionary walk-in pet clinic care model provides accessibility and convenience to pet owners in this particular high-traffic market. The on-demand availability allows for pet owners to receive pet care services on the spot through experienced veterinarians and vet technicians; a stark contrast to other vet clinic's long waiting lists.

"The brand is venturing into the New York City market for the first time and we're excited for locals to experience our high-quality care that will soon be readily available," said Dr. Sam Meisler, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Just like humans don't treat every issue with a trip to the ER, our clinics offer a conveniently located solution to wellness and preventive care, handling minor pet issues/ailments, and even treating chronic conditions. Our hope is to become the go-to, trusted neighborhood vet clinic."

The one-of-a-kind service model also creates a sought-after ownership opportunity for experienced veterinarians and vet technicians. Work-life balance is important to the PetWellClinic team, which is why their 8-hour shifts and specified service offering make it an ideal work environment.

PetWellClinic veterinarians no longer need to worry about lengthy medical procedures or on-call expectations. Vets can focus their attention completely on providing individualized, preventative care for pets, while the backend management and administrative work is handled.

Each location will also utilize a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency. The locations will also be designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is going on from the front of the clinic to the back.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINICPetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 80 units in development since August of 2020.

For more information on PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com.

PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information on Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

