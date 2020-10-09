Pettit Launches A New Line Of Adhesives And Sealants Built For The Rigors Of The Marine Industry. Meet AnchorTech™!

ROCKAWAY N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pettit is excited to launch three unique simplified solutions for boaters, manufacturers and boatyards. AnchorTech™ sealants and adhesives were developed to make the process of selecting a project-specific product quick and easy and prevent the use of incorrect products. Too many times applicators are misguided by the complex and confusing offerings in the marketplace and choose the wrong product that doesn't actually suit their needs or are locked into using 30-year old technology that has limitations. AnchorTech™ products are purpose-driven, less expensive and offer a vast variety of leading-edge technology. Below are the three AnchorTech™ products.

AnchorTech™ Premium Fast Dry Adhesive Sealant - PERMANENT, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE ADHESIVE SEALANT

Above or below waterline use

Can be applied underwater

+/- 25% Joint Movement

Maximum Adhesion and Flexibility

Superior Durability

Paintable

24 Hour Cure Time

Can be applied down to 41F

AnchorTech™ UV Resistant Adhesive Sealant - SEMI-PERMANENT, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE ADHESIVE SEALANT

Above waterline use

All weather & low temp applicable

Excellent UV resistance, non-yellowing

100% waterproof

Paintable in 1 hour

Can be applied down to 20F

Mold and mildew resistant

AnchorTech™ Advanced Hybrid Sealant - REMOVABLE, WATERPROOF, PAINTABLE SEALANT

Above waterline use

All weather & low temp applicable

Permanently flexible

Shrink and crack proof

100% waterproof

Paintable in 30 minutes

Can be applied down to 20F

Mold and mildew resistant

While other companies were shutting down operations due to Covid-19, Pettit's R&D and Marketing Teams joined forces in thinking outside the paint can and developed complimentary products for a very confusing market. Pettit's new line of AnchorTech™ adhesives and sealants provide superior technology, ease of use and a simplified offering to aid boaters, manufacturers and boatyards make easier and faster decisions when it comes to keeping water out. Small leaks = big problems!" says Tom Maellaro, VP of Marketing for Pettit Paint.

