PetSmart To Host Conference Call On Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart, Inc. (the "Company") plans to make its second quarter fiscal 2020 results available on the Company's secure website on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call and webcast to review its results for the second quarter fiscal 2020 on Friday, September 11, 2020. The results and call will be made available to lenders under the credit facilities, holders of the Company's 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023, 5.875% Senior First Lien Notes due 2025, and 8.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (collectively the "notes"), bona fide prospective investors of the notes, bona fide securities analysts and bona fide market makers.

The lenders under the credit facilities will receive details on how to access the call from the administrative agents for the respective credit facilities.

Holders of the notes, prospective investors, securities analysts and market makers that have not previously registered with the Company, must contact the Company to pre-register and certify eligibility in order to access the financial results and dial-in information for the conference call. To receive information on how to pre-register and certify eligibility, parties should send an email to investorrelations@petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy, Inc., which through its ownership and operation of Chewy.com, is a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S. PetSmart currently retains a controlling interest in Chewy, but Chewy operates as an independent, publicly traded (CHWY) subsidiary.

