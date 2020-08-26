Petroteq Provides Shareholder Update And Announces Additional Debt Conversion

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq" or the " Company") (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to distribute this shareholder update regarding recent ‎transactions relating to the Company.

Background Information

Valkor Energy Services LLC (" Valkor") has been a strategic partner of Petroteq for a number of ‎years - their deep experience in engineering complex processes in the energy industry has ‎helped Petroteq develop its proprietary oil extraction process.

In 2019, Valkor and Petroteq entered into a technology license agreement (the " License Agreement") for Petroteq's technology. The ‎License Agreement provides for Valkor to pay Petroteq a license fee of US$2,000,000 per oil ‎sands plant in two payments with 50% payable on the start of construction of a plant and the ‎balance payable upon first production. In addition, pursuant to the License Agreement, Valkor shall also pay Petroteq an amount equal to five ‎percent (5%) of net sales from production at a plant.‎

Valkor Management and Operations Agreement

Petroteq has also entered into an agreement with Valkor (the " Work Order") for Valkor to take over ‎the management and operations of Petroteq's existing oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge, Utah. Valkor, along with its joint venture partner, Tomco Energy plc (" TomCo"), ‎are upgrading Petroteq's existing oil sands plant to increase plant capacity and reliability for continuous ‎operations at 400 barrels per day average with a target of 500 barrels per day as part of a larger ‎FEED study for a proposed commercial scale 5,000 barrel per day plant design. This design, with minor ‎changes to account for location variables, could be utilized for an expansion of Petroteq's existing oil sands plant ‎to potentially up to 5,000 barrels per day and for other similar plants worldwide.‎

Despite initial delays due to COVID-19, the upgrade work is underway and is expected to be ‎completed, and the plant re-started, in Q4 2020. The work will include a commercial scale ‎demonstration trial of MSAR technology from Quadrise Fuels International plc at Petroteq's existing oil sands plant to produce over 600 bbls of power grade MSAR. Petroteq, Greenfield (defined below) and ‎Quadrise believe that the use of MSAR technology could potentially add significant value to the oil produced ‎from Petroteq's existing oil sands plant and the parties will continue to cooperate in good faith to agree to the ‎commercial terms of a conditional MSAR license and commercial supply agreement for the ‎production of MSAR fuel should the demonstration prove successful.‎

TomCo Relationship

TomCo is a UK listed company that, together with Valkor, has established ‎Greenfield Energy LLC (" Greenfield") to seek investment opportunities in the oil sands sector. Greenfield is ‎funding the current upgrades to Petroteq's existing oil sands plant. Upon successful completion of the ‎testing of the upgraded plant and FEED study, it is Greenfield's intention to offset upgrade ‎costs against the US$2,000,000 fee that will become payable by Valkor to Petroteq pursuant to the License Agreement as described above. Once costs, if any, in ‎excess of the license fee, have been recovered from production, Greenfield will continue to ‎operate the plant in favor of Petroteq under the existing Work Order.‎

‎"We are looking forward to working with Valkor and Greenfield Energy. Their expertise ‎and resources will be of great benefit to us at Petroteq," stated Alex Blyumkin, CEO of Petroteq.

‎"Valkor has received a lot of interest in the Petroteq's technology," stated Steve Byle, CEO of ‎Valkor, "We are excited that we have come to terms with Petroteq and Greenfield - so ‎we can proceed to test upgrades to the Petroteq's oil sands plant for incorporation into a proposed 5,000 ‎bpd plant design currently in FEED."‎

Management is looking forward to providing further updates to investors on the developments at ‎Petroteq's existing oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge, Utah and on other corporate developments.‎

Debt Conversion

In addition, the Company also intends to complete an additional shares for debt transaction, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 1,829,294 common shares in satisfaction of US$118,904 of indebtedness to an arm's length lender domiciled in Canada. The shares for debt transaction with the lender is subject to completion and execution of a debt conversion agreement and all necessary approvals. The Company determined (with the lender's consent) to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital. All shares issued pursuant to the above transaction are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange"). The shares will be issued in reliance on the exclusion from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), provided by Rule 903 of Regulation S thereunder, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, such securities will be subject to a Canadian securities and Exchange four-month hold period.

