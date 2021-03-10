Petros Funds More Than $100 Million In Refi Transactions With C-PACE As Relief-Valve For Commercial Property Owners Facing Covid Constraints

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance nearly tripled its prior 2019 total transaction volume in 2020. This included more than $100 million in retroactive Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) transactions as more and more commercial property owners used C-PACE as a refinancing tool to raise cash and lower expenses in response to pandemic-related challenges and uncertainty.

Petros closed refinancing transactions across eight states in the last 12 months. Demand for C-PACE refinancing continues to surge in 2021, fueled by ongoing business disruptions and capital restrictions among traditional lenders, along with broader availability and market awareness. Based on a pipeline in excess of $2 billion in C-PACE refinancing alone, Petros expects to close multiples of its 2020 volume this year.

"The economic crunch under the pandemic has led a lot of commercial property owners to seek alternative financing options, and we are fortunate to have helped so many of them - with refi transactions growing significantly as a percentage of total transaction volume," said Petros CEO Mansoor Ghori. "While C-PACE has been instrumental for owners weathering this storm, we're seeing more interest than ever in C-PACE as a preferred refinance tool because it enhances the long-term financial performance and efficiency/sustainability of their properties."

Repaid through a special assessment on the property, fixed-rate C-PACE refinancing is available for terms up to 30 years and allows developers and property owners to:

Pay down senior debt and/or replace mezzanine debt with cheaper, non-recourse financing.

Modify existing mortgage obligations to reduce leverage and create interest reserves for senior debt.

Defer near term repayment obligations by capitalizing up to two years of interest payments into the financing.

Pay off or return investor or sponsor equity.

Generate liquidity to keep businesses operating and employees on the payroll.

C-PACE can be used by owners of nearly all commercial property types for a long list of energy, water and resource-focused expense items that typically involve a building's mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, along with the building envelope. To qualify for refinancing, developments or efficiency upgrades must have been completed in the last one to three years, depending on applicable C-PACE program regulations.

About Petros PACE Finance

Austin, TX-based Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase property values. Its leadership team has decades of executive-level experience in commercial lending and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions of dollars in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance, visit our website at www.petros-pace.com.

