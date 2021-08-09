Petri Plumbing & Heating Reports Sustained Growth, Announces Career Opportunities

Brooklyn's leading home services company is seeking the next generation of talented HVAC and plumbing professionals on the heels of successful 2020 performance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, announces new career opportunities as it reports a 25% year-over-year growth since 2020. The Brooklyn-based home service business also marked reaching a departmental benchmark of $500,000 in revenue from HVAC services and installations.

"Our success is a testament to the dedication of our team and the excellent service they provide our customers," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "When you experience growth at the rate we have, it also shows that we have amazing cheerleaders in the communities we serve. Now, we have a great opportunity to expand our team and provide that same stellar service to even more homeowners throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan."

Petri Plumbing & Heating offers services spanning drain cleaning, gas services, boiler service and replacement, ductless AC, water heater repair and more. They are currently looking for highly skilled and professional residential service experts and installers to join the team, such as HVAC, sewer and plumbing technicians.

"We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality service to our customers and helping them live comfortably and safely in their homes," Petri said. "So, we're looking for driven professionals that share that same passion and drive to serve our community and ensure quality living spaces for our neighbors. If you're looking to make a career in the trades, have the right skillset and align with our mission, come out and apply for one of our positions."

For information on job opportunities at Petri Plumbing & Heating, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/about-petri-plumbing/now-hiring/

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petri-plumbing--heating-reports-sustained-growth-announces-career-opportunities-301350293.html

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.